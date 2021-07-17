News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

Collision at level crossing sparks rail delays

Author Picture Icon

Andrew Fitchett

Published: 9:54 PM July 17, 2021   
Sheringham station's new, passenger-friendly platform.Photo: KAREN BETHELL

Sheringham station. Photo: KAREN BETHELL - Credit: Archant

A collision at a level crossing has caused rail delays between Norwich and Sheringham.

Network Rail reported the collision at a crossing between Salhouse and Hoveton & Wroxham just after 7.20pm on Saturday, July 17.

The collision saw trains cancelled on the line until just after 9.30pm, although delays were expected to continue for some time after.

A Greater Anglia spokesman said a limited rail replacement bus service was put into action as work to restore the line went on.

Norfolk Live
Sheringham News

