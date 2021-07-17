Collision at level crossing sparks rail delays
Published: 9:54 PM July 17, 2021
A collision at a level crossing has caused rail delays between Norwich and Sheringham.
Network Rail reported the collision at a crossing between Salhouse and Hoveton & Wroxham just after 7.20pm on Saturday, July 17.
The collision saw trains cancelled on the line until just after 9.30pm, although delays were expected to continue for some time after.
A Greater Anglia spokesman said a limited rail replacement bus service was put into action as work to restore the line went on.