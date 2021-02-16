Survey over Norfolk town's future ends on Sunday

Published: 12:14 PM February 16, 2021 Updated: 12:15 PM February 16, 2021

People with a connection to a historic Norfolk town have until the end of the week to have their say over its future.

Breckland Council's Let’s Talk About Thetford survey aims to gather views on the town to develop bids for new regeneration projects and investment. It closes on Sunday, February 21.

Breckland, which is working with designer guru Wayne Hemingway and his team, has already received hundreds of replies.

The project team has been conducting a series of online consultations and workshops with residents, community groups, businesses, charities, and sports associations, to define what's great about Thetford and draw in new ideas for the future. The aim is to develop, promote and secure investment in building a strong and aspiring Thetford, where people are proud to live, study, work and enjoy leisure pursuits.

Sam Chapman-Allen, leader of Breckland Council, said: "We have had a tremendous response to the survey already, however there is still time for more people to share their views on Thetford and ensure everyone has had a chance to have their voice heard. From local residents, students, visitors, businesses to sports clubs and community organisations, everyone has a chance to influence the future and share their thoughts via the Let’s Talk About Thetford survey. I invite everyone to get involved in our quick survey, which is a major step in helping us build a Thetford where everyone can thrive and prosper."





Breckland Council has announced Wayne Hemingway MBE, one of the UK’s leading urban regeneration experts, has been commissioned to lead a bold and innovative new project in Thetford. - Credit: Courtesy of Breckland Council

You may also want to watch:

Wayne Hemingway, who has been involved in similar regeneration projects in Lowestoft, London, Margate and Crewe, said: "We all want Thetford to be the best town it can be, but in order to get there we first have to define what success looks like. Insights from the local community are essential in understanding this so we're asking local residents, businesses and visitors to share their views in a digital survey.

"It's important that this future vision is for Thetford, by Thetford - our role is to listen to the people who know the town best, and translate their experience into an honest, aspirational and achievable future story for this great place."

The survey is available in English, Polish, Lithuanian, Portuguese and Romanian at www.talkthetford.co.uk.



