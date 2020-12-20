Woman's hopes for 'perfect final Christmas' are destroyed

Published: 4:22 PM December 20, 2020 Updated: 6:19 AM December 21, 2020

Lesley Nelson, 55, who was diagnosed with terminal cancer two years ago has had her plans for a perfect final Christmas "destroyed" at the last moment after Boris Johnson announced new rules surrounding the festive season. - Credit: Lesley Nelson

A Norfolk woman, who received treatment to give her a final Christmas, has branded the government's revised festive rules "unfair".

Lesley Nelson, 55, from Hempnall, who was diagnosed with terminal cancer two years ago has had her plans for a perfect final Christmas "destroyed" at the last moment after Boris Johnson announced new rules.

The prime minister said on Saturday that millions of people would be placed under tougher 'Tier 4' restrictions, and the Christmas bubble announced earlier this month would be restricted to just Christmas Day.

The news means families will be unable to stop over in each other's homes over the Christmas period.

For some, this decision from the government has torn festive plans apart, but for Mrs Nelson the rules mean that her carefully laid plans for a "final Christmas" have gone out of the window - with only five days' notice.

"I just burst into tears and cried for hours," she said. "I then had to message all of my family over Messenger including my mum, two sons and my sister.

"I understand why the government has done this but it's just not fair for people in our situation."

Mrs Nelson's sister, who lives 100 miles away in Bedford, has just been put into the new Tier 4 restrictions, meaning she will not be able to travel to Norfolk to spend Christmas Day with her family.

The group of six set to visit Norfolk, who are all committed Christians, had been isolating and had put rules in place to make sure they would all be safe.

"All the family had been isolating so they could visit," Mrs Nelson said. "We had already talked about how we would not all be sat around the same dinner table, help ourselves to vegetables, keep the windows open and use different toilets to avoid cross-contamination.

"I was really looking forward to a five-day bonanza this Christmas, and it's just been taken away.

"It's not like I can say 'we'll just have a big one next year' because I probably won't be here.

"I feel for those who are in Tier 4 who will be alone for Christmas, I'm so lucky that I will still be able to have my boys here with me."

Mrs Nelson, who was told she would only have a few months to live in October, received specialist CAR-T cancer treatment in November, which gave her the chance to have one last Christmas.

Mrs Nelson said: "If one person reads my story and then thinks that they should stick to the rules in future or it encourages them to wear a mask, then I will be happy.

"Hopefully I will be able to see my sister in the new year if restrictions are lifted."