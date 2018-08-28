‘It wasn’t me’ - Les Dennis denies being responsible for Norwich graffiti

Les Dennis graffiti on the side of a building in Fishergate in Norwich. Picture Amber Clarke. Archant

TV star Les Dennis has denied that he had anything to do with bizarre graffiti tributes to him in Norwich.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Colourful graffiti simply stating ‘Les Dennis’ was sprawled on walls in several parts of Norwich including St Benedicts Street and on The Yoga Room building.

It first started appearing last year but on Thursday Mr Dennis joked on Twitter that “it wasn’t me” after the images were shared again.

Rob Setchell, who works for ITV Anglia, tweeted: “REVEALED: #Norwich appears to be the canvas for bizarre graffiti tributes to @LesDennis. Several locations given the Les treatment. Has anyone else spotted one? Does anyone know who is behind the ‘SurreaLesm’ movement?”

Although the graffiti on St Benedicts Street has since disappeared, the Family Fortunes presenter still has his name sprayed in bright yellow on the side of a building in Fishergate.

Les Dennis at the opening of Thornham Deli with Jeanne Whittome (owner) in 2014. Picture: Supplied. Les Dennis at the opening of Thornham Deli with Jeanne Whittome (owner) in 2014. Picture: Supplied.

Mr Dennis has spent a lot of time in Norfolk having previously owned a holiday home on the north Norfolk coast.