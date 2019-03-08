Leisure centre to close today to make way for new £26m complex

front entrance to the Marina Centre in Yarmouth. Picture: Archant library

A Norfolk leisure centre will close to the public today ahead of demolition to make way for a new multi-million pound centre.

Aerial view of the Marina Centre in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Archant library

The Marina Centre in Great Yarmouth closes today (October 31) for the initial demolition work to start, with the Retroskate part remaining open for the roller-skating gala on November 9 and 10, before closing for demolition to start in earnest this winter.

Construction of a new £26m centre is due to begin in Spring 2020 ahead of a Summer 2021 opening.

It will feature a six-lane 25m pool with full disabled access and suitable for competitions and galas, a confidence water area and learner pool with moveable floor, leisure water with fun play features, two water flumes and a splash pad.

It will also be equipped with a health suite with sauna, steam and spa, 100-station health and fitness gym, multi-purpose sports hall, fitness and spin studios and indoor climbing zone.