Learner driver drove into police officer when stopped for speeding

Published: 10:02 AM February 2, 2021

The man was driving along Bell Road in Barnham Broom when stopped by a special constable - Credit: Google

A learner driver who accidentally drove into a police officer when pulled over for speeding has pleaded guilty to careless driving.

Simon Fitzgerald, 33, of Sunningdale Close, London, indicated a guilty plea by post to the charge of driving without due care and attention and driving otherwise in accordance with a licence at Great Yarmouth Magistrates' Court on February 1.

The court heard that just before 3pm on July 18 2020, Fitzgerald was doing 35mph in a 30mph zone along Bell Road in Barnham Broom, near Dereham, when he was stopped by a special constable.

Neil Carr, prosecuting, said that Fitzgerald then pulled forward into the constable as he walked in front of the defendant's car, resulting in bruising and grazing to the officer.

"In his interview with police, he said he didn't realise the officer was walking in front of his car until he heard a bump", Mr Carr told the court. "It was a slight mishap on his part."

Mr Carr said that while the defendant had a provisional licence, he had been driving without 'L' plates at the time.

He added that Fitzgerald has eight prior points on his record relating to insurance and licence offences, as well as a careless driving charge in August 2019.

Chair of the Bench Mr Candon said that Fitzgerald needed a chance to explain why he shouldn't be disqualified from driving, and adjourned sentencing until March 13 at Norwich Magistrates' Court.

Linked to the case of Fitzgerald was another defendant - Vi Trach Quan, 36, also of Sunningdale Close, London.

She was supervising him at the time he drove without 'L' plates in Norfolk, and pleaded guilty to aiding and abetting the driving of a motor vehicle otherwise than in accordance with a licence.

Neither defendant provided any mitigation for the court to consider, but Quan was noted as having a clean licence.

She was given three points on her driving record as a result of the offence. Based on her income, she was given a £204 fine and ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £34 and prosecution costs of £110.