Latitude announces star-studded line-up for 2021

Published: 10:00 AM May 27, 2021 Updated: 10:45 AM May 27, 2021

The Chemical Brothers, Bombay Bicycle Club, and Wolf Alice will join Bastille as headliners for Latitude Festival 2021. - Credit: Submitted

The Chemical Brothers, Bombay Bicycle Club and Wolf Alice will join Bastille as headliners for Latitude Festival 2021.

The Chemical Brothers have been announced as headliners for Latitude Festival 2021. - Credit: Alex Nighingale

The 2021 festival will run from Thursday, July 22 to Sunday, July 25 and is a week later than normal so it falls within the summer holidays.

The line-up announcement comes after the 2020 event was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Latitude earmarked Wolf Alice as a headline act as far back as 2013 when they played the Lake Stage.

Wolf Alice have been announced as headliners for Latitude Festival - Credit: Latitude

The band subsequently packed out the BBC stage in 2015 and captivated main stage audiences in 2018.

Those who missed out on tickets for their sold-out show at the University of East Anglia, planned for the start of 2022, will now have another chance to catch the band in the region when they take their position as Friday night headliners.

Wolf Alice said: “Eight years, several horrendous haircuts, three albums and we are back but this time we are headlining ;) What an honour ”

For nearly three decades The Chemical Brothers have redefined the concept of live electronic music. In that time, their live show has evolved from underground nightclubs into the most in-demand festival headline sets.

The Chemical Brothers - Credit: Hamish Brown

Best known for their songs Hey Boy Hey Girl and Galvanize, The Chemical Brothers will provide the ultimate Saturday night experience.

Bombay Bicycle Club and Bastille will be co-headlining the Obelisk Arena on Sunday night.

Bombay Bicycle Club will co-headline with Bastille - Credit: Bastille

Bombay Bicycle Club have been announced to play Latitude once again after playing in 2014 and 2011.

Bastille are the only band left from the original 2020 headliner line-up after Lewis Capaldi and Snow Patrol cancelled.

Bastille will be co-headlining with Bombay Bicycle Club - Credit: Sarah Louise Bennett

Bastille’s Dan Smith said: “We’ve wanted to play and go to Latitude for such a long time, so we’re really excited to have the chance to be there after everyone’s year away from gigs.

"It’s our only British festival gig of the summer and we’re thrilled that it’ll be at Latitude in such brilliant company."

The headliners will be joined by acts such as Rudimental, Kaiser Chiefs, Hot Chip, Fontaines D.C., Mabel and Rick Astley.

Bill Bailey, Katherine Ryan and Jo Brand have also been announced as headliners of The Comedy Arena.

The full Latitude line up for 2021 so far - Credit: Latitude

Tickets for Latitude are now on sale at www.latitudefestival.com