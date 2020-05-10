Firefighters tackle blaze ‘which spread to undergrowth’

Two crews from Lowestoft South fire station – including the all-terrain Unimog vehicle – responded to a tree fire on Gunton Cliff in Lowestoft, which had spread to an area of undergrowth nearby. Picture: Google Images Archant

Firefighters were called out twice within the space of a few hours to deal with grassland blazes in north Lowestoft.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A crew from Lowestoft South station were alerted to a fire on Corton Road, Lowestoft at 9.50pm on Saturday, May 9.

They soon had the minor blaze in the open under control, with the scene cleared by 10.10pm.

At 9am on Sunday, May 10, two crews from Lowestoft South fire station – including the all-terrain Unimog vehicle – responded to a tree fire on Gunton Cliff, which had spread to an area of undergrowth nearby.

A Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: “A crew and a Unimog attended a tree fire on Gunton Cliff, near North Parade in Lowestoft.

“Crews used a hose reel jet, water backpack and buckets to extinguish the fire which had spread to the undergrowth.”

Crews soon had the blaze under control, and the scene was cleared by 10am.