Concerns for people in sea near ship wreck spark lifeboat call

A lifeboat crew responded after concerns were raised for people in the sea close to the wreck of a former cargo ship.

The Great Yarmouth & Gorleston RNLI Inshore Atlantic 75 lifeboat (ILB) was called out at 11.48pm on Friday, August 7 following reports that “multiple persons” were in trouble in the sea at the White Swan wreck – which sunk during the First World War – off Gorleston beach.

A spokesman for the Great Yarmouth & Gorleston RNLI said: “ILB was launched at 11.48pm to reports of multiple persons in water at the White Swan wreck off Gorleston beach.

“Once on scene the ILB conducted a search of the area using search lights and it was confirmed by the first informant that the object in the water was in fact several crab pots.

“ILB returned to station.”