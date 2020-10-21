Search

Dozens of firefighters tackle blaze in derelict factory

PUBLISHED: 19:43 21 October 2020 | UPDATED: 20:06 21 October 2020

Fire crews are tacklng a blaze at the former Grampian Foods factory in Attleborough. Picture: Hannah Grauwiler

Fire crews are tacklng a blaze at the former Grampian Foods factory in Attleborough. Picture: Hannah Grauwiler

A large fire has broken out in a derelict former chicken factory in Attleborough.

Dozens of firefighters are fighting the flames at the old Grampian Foods site on Buckenham Road.

There are concerns about asbestos in the building and in addition to the fire crews there is one aerial appliance and two water carriers on site. The fire service drone has also been sent up to help in the operation.

Crews were called shortly before 6.30pm and remain on scene.

The site has been derelict for several years and last year detailed proposals were submitted for 165 homes on the land.

Developers Matthew Homes and Aberdeen-based Raemoir Properties secured outline planning permission in 2017 despite concerns about the impact on roads and services.

More to follow.

