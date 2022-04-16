People asked to avoid area as ten fire crews tackle large blaze

Ten fire crews are currently tackling a large blaze in Station Road near to Walpole Cross Keys - Credit: Dan Marsden

Ten fire crews are currently tackling a large blaze near King’s Lynn.

The call came in at around 2.53pm this afternoon to reports of an open fire in Station Road near to Walpole Cross Keys.

Appliances from Terrington St Clement, King’s Lynn, Fakenham, Sandringham, Outwell, Hingham, Heacham and crews from Suffolk are in attendance.

We are currently dealing with a large fire near to Walpole Cross Keys, please avoid the area and keep doors and windows closed. pic.twitter.com/xFU82gB3Qu — Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service (@Norfolkfire) April 16, 2022

Norfolk police are also at the scene.

The incident is also causing traffic delays on the A17 in both directions.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area and people living nearby are being urged to keep their doors and windows shut.

We are currently on scene assisting @Norfolkfire in Walpole Cross Keys, This is causing delays on the A17 in both directions in that area, please avoid area if possible. #CCR — Norfolk Police (@NorfolkPolice) April 16, 2022

