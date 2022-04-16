News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
People asked to avoid area as ten fire crews tackle large blaze

Author Picture Icon

Emily Thomson

Published: 4:06 PM April 16, 2022
Updated: 4:12 PM April 16, 2022
Ten fire crews are currently tackling a large blaze in Station Road near to Walpole Cross Keys

Ten fire crews are currently tackling a large blaze in Station Road near to Walpole Cross Keys - Credit: Dan Marsden

Ten fire crews are currently tackling a large blaze near King’s Lynn.

The call came in at around 2.53pm this afternoon to reports of an open fire in Station Road near to Walpole Cross Keys.

Appliances from Terrington St Clement, King’s Lynn, Fakenham, Sandringham, Outwell, Hingham, Heacham and crews from Suffolk are in attendance.

Norfolk police are also at the scene. 

The incident is also causing traffic delays on the A17 in both directions. 

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area and people living nearby are being urged to keep their doors and windows shut.  

