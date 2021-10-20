News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Man raises £51k for air ambulance as a thank you for saving his life

Grace Piercy

Published: 6:33 AM October 20, 2021   
Chris Marshall with the East Anglian Air Ambulance

Chris Marshall with the East Anglian Air Ambulance - Credit: Lap of Anglia

A Norfolk man has donated £51,000 to the charity that saved his life.

Chris Marshall, from Sheringham, fundraised for East Anglian Air Ambulance (EAAA) through the 2021 Adrian Flux Lap of Anglia. 

Mr Marshall was one of 70 cyclists to complete the ninth annual four-day 435-mile bike ride, covering the area that the EAAA does.

The cyclists combine their sponsorships to donate.

In May 2020, Chris Marshall was struck by a car when cycling in Cromer.

Lap of Anglia 2021

(LtoR) Mark Goodman, Zoe Harris, Maria Kratz, Chris Marshall, Jordan van Noortwijk, Sarah McNeilly, Matt Allen, Stuart Wyle, and John Bradley. Air ambulance crew, Lap of Anglia participants, and organisers. - Credit: Lap of Anglia

The EAAA crew treated him roadside and airlifted him to Addenbrooke's hospital in Cambridge, where he stayed for the next two weeks.

Mr Marshall said: "I signed up to raise money for the service who I will forever be indebted to. 

"Thanks to the work of the EAAA, the wonderful staff at Addenbrookes ICU and all the aftercare I’ve received, as well as the support of my amazing wife and children and other family and super network of friends, I have proved I can! 

"Not a single day passes where I don’t realise how lucky I am." 

East Anglian Air Ambulance
