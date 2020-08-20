Search

Lap of region will help keep air ambulance flying

PUBLISHED: 09:19 20 August 2020 | UPDATED: 09:25 20 August 2020

Cyclists are completing a lap of Anglia to raise money for the East Anglian Air Ambulance. (left to right) Helen Webster, Steve Bransby, Andrew Harris and Lisa Anne at the start. Picture: Paul Tibbs

Cyclists are completing a lap of Anglia to raise money for the East Anglian Air Ambulance. (left to right) Helen Webster, Steve Bransby, Andrew Harris and Lisa Anne at the start. Picture: Paul Tibbs

Cyclists are riding a lap of East Anglia to raise funds for the region’s air ambulance.

Cyclists are completing a lap of Anglia to raise money for the East Anglian Air Ambulance. Andrew Harris leads the group out of Fring. Picture: Paul Tibbs

Some 50 riders were originally set to take part in the Adrian Flux Lap of Anglia, cycling and staying in accommodation together over the four day, 400-mile event. But ride had to be abandoned because of coronavirus.

Now a smaller relay ride is being staged, with target of £1,500.

King’s Lynn-based photographer Paul Tibbs, who is one of the organisers, said: “We won’t make the £31,000 we made last year but we will hopefully make more than £1,000 for the helicopter which has seen funds drastically hit.”

Cyclists are completing a lap of Anglia to raise money for the East Anglian Air Ambulance. Picture: Paul TibbsCyclists are completing a lap of Anglia to raise money for the East Anglian Air Ambulance. Picture: Paul Tibbs

Four riders completed the first stage from Lynn to Norwich on Wednesday. Two more are riding from Norwich to Ipswich on Thursday. Day three will see one rider pedal from Ipswich to Luton. And on Saturday, five will ride from Luton to Lynn.

To donate, click here for the event’s JustGiving page.

