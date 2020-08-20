Lap of region will help keep air ambulance flying
PUBLISHED: 09:19 20 August 2020 | UPDATED: 09:25 20 August 2020
www.paultibbsphotography.com
Cyclists are riding a lap of East Anglia to raise funds for the region’s air ambulance.
Some 50 riders were originally set to take part in the Adrian Flux Lap of Anglia, cycling and staying in accommodation together over the four day, 400-mile event. But ride had to be abandoned because of coronavirus.
You may also want to watch:
Now a smaller relay ride is being staged, with target of £1,500.
King’s Lynn-based photographer Paul Tibbs, who is one of the organisers, said: “We won’t make the £31,000 we made last year but we will hopefully make more than £1,000 for the helicopter which has seen funds drastically hit.”
Four riders completed the first stage from Lynn to Norwich on Wednesday. Two more are riding from Norwich to Ipswich on Thursday. Day three will see one rider pedal from Ipswich to Luton. And on Saturday, five will ride from Luton to Lynn.
To donate, click here for the event’s JustGiving page.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.