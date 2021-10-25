Stunning swan photo shot in Norfolk gains national recognition
- Credit: Ruth Grindrod
A Norfolk photographer's amazing capture of swans has been recognised at the Landscape Photographer of the Year 2021 competition.
Ruth Grindrod, 64, from Loddon, took a photo of swans at Hardley Flood on a September morning.
There were thousands of entries across the UK and she is one of 35 that has made it into the Landscape Photographer of the Year book.
There will also be an exhibition at London Bridge station from November 15 to January 9, 2022, followed by a nationwide tour.
Ruth, a self-taught photographer, said: "I came across this scene by turning a corner and finding the swans gliding through the water and mists.
"It was an ethereal scene.”
There were four categories, including a youth competition for under-18s which was won by Evie Easterbrook for her image ‘Joining the Queue’ taken at Southwold Harbour in Suffolk.
The overall winner was Mara Leite with her image ‘Morning at Countryside’ taken in West Sussex, who wins the top prize of £10,000.
You can buy Ruth's work at ruthgrindrodlandscapephotography.co.uk