Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Norwich MP Clive Lewis could face fine after smoke bomb set off near Parliament

PUBLISHED: 14:44 11 March 2019 | UPDATED: 14:57 11 March 2019

Norwich South MP Clive Lewis. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Norwich South MP Clive Lewis. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Archant Norfolk 2017

Norwich South MP Clive Lewis could face a large fine after smoke bombs were set off during an anti-Brexit demonstration in London.

The Labour frontbencher and his colleague MP Lloyd Russell-Moyle were photographed holding the fireworks at Westminster Bridge on Tuesday.

They were part of a protest group which unfurled a large banner over the bridge that read ‘Love Socialism, Hate Brexit’.

Photographs of the event show Mr Lewis holding the firework as it emits a plume of red smoke.

It is an offence to throw or fire a smoke bomb. Those who do can face a fine of up to £5,000.

Posting a photograph of the protest on Twitter, shadow treasury minister Mr Lewis said: “I was proud to stand with colleagues for our “Love Socialism, Hate Brexit” banner drop in Westminster this morning.

“We stand in support of Jeremy Corbyn in our campaign against #Brexit and our fight for a better society for the many.”

In response to a national newspaper publishing a story about the smoke bomb, Mr Lewis said: “Yes I was ‘smoking’ but I didn’t inhale’.

• Mr Lewis has been contacted for comment.

Most Read

Woman punched in the face in car park

Police are appealing for witnesses to an assault on Friday, March 8 in Bridge Street Car Park, Fakenham. Picture: Google

Flight from Norwich Airport cancelled

A KLM flight from Norwich Airport to Amsterdam was cancelled on Monday. Picture: ARCHANT

Distress as residents told they must give up their pets or face legal action

Clevedon House, Cromer, residents Esme Gubbins, 56, with her daughter, Salima, 14, and their pet dog, Eddy. Picture: STUART ANDERSON

Norfolk fish and chips shop named one of best in country

Beer battered king prawns with chips served in take away boxes at Eric's Fish and Chips shop in Thornham. Photo by Emily Revell.

Norfolk firm finds £40.2m debt hole in finances

Kier has found a huge hole in its finances revealing a further £40.2m of debt. Photo: Steve Adams

Most Read

Woman punched in the face in car park

Police are appealing for witnesses to an assault on Friday, March 8 in Bridge Street Car Park, Fakenham. Picture: Google

Flight from Norwich Airport cancelled

A KLM flight from Norwich Airport to Amsterdam was cancelled on Monday. Picture: ARCHANT

Distress as residents told they must give up their pets or face legal action

Clevedon House, Cromer, residents Esme Gubbins, 56, with her daughter, Salima, 14, and their pet dog, Eddy. Picture: STUART ANDERSON

Norfolk fish and chips shop named one of best in country

Beer battered king prawns with chips served in take away boxes at Eric's Fish and Chips shop in Thornham. Photo by Emily Revell.

Norfolk firm finds £40.2m debt hole in finances

Kier has found a huge hole in its finances revealing a further £40.2m of debt. Photo: Steve Adams

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Norfolk fish and chips shop named one of best in country

Beer battered king prawns with chips served in take away boxes at Eric's Fish and Chips shop in Thornham. Photo by Emily Revell.

Woman punched in the face in car park

Police are appealing for witnesses to an assault on Friday, March 8 in Bridge Street Car Park, Fakenham. Picture: Google

WATCH: Police called to McDonald’s following threat to stab woman

Norfolk Police lead away a man from McDonalds on the Haymarket in Norwich

Norfolk on a stick: Maritime heritage honoured in seaside village’s sign

The village sign of Burnham Overy Staithe on the north Norfolk coast. Picture: DR ANDREW TULLETT

We need to get the message out there - people are struggling, say family of construction worker found dead at site

Kieran Hubbard and his baby son Jacob Picture courtesy of the Hubbard family
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists