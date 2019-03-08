Norwich MP Clive Lewis could face fine after smoke bomb set off near Parliament
PUBLISHED: 14:44 11 March 2019 | UPDATED: 14:57 11 March 2019
Archant Norfolk 2017
Norwich South MP Clive Lewis could face a large fine after smoke bombs were set off during an anti-Brexit demonstration in London.
The Labour frontbencher and his colleague MP Lloyd Russell-Moyle were photographed holding the fireworks at Westminster Bridge on Tuesday.
They were part of a protest group which unfurled a large banner over the bridge that read ‘Love Socialism, Hate Brexit’.
Photographs of the event show Mr Lewis holding the firework as it emits a plume of red smoke.
It is an offence to throw or fire a smoke bomb. Those who do can face a fine of up to £5,000.
Posting a photograph of the protest on Twitter, shadow treasury minister Mr Lewis said: “I was proud to stand with colleagues for our “Love Socialism, Hate Brexit” banner drop in Westminster this morning.
“We stand in support of Jeremy Corbyn in our campaign against #Brexit and our fight for a better society for the many.”
In response to a national newspaper publishing a story about the smoke bomb, Mr Lewis said: “Yes I was ‘smoking’ but I didn’t inhale’.
• Mr Lewis has been contacted for comment.