Norwich MP Clive Lewis could face fine after smoke bomb set off near Parliament

Norwich South MP Clive Lewis. Picture: ANTONY KELLY Archant Norfolk 2017

Norwich South MP Clive Lewis could face a large fine after smoke bombs were set off during an anti-Brexit demonstration in London.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

I was proud to stand with colleagues for our "Love Socialism, Hate Brexit" banner drop in Westminster this morning ✊We stand in support of Jeremy Corbyn in our campaign against #Brexit and our fight for a better society for the many pic.twitter.com/QSjoGnDXoZ — Clive Lewis MP (@labourlewis) March 5, 2019

The Labour frontbencher and his colleague MP Lloyd Russell-Moyle were photographed holding the fireworks at Westminster Bridge on Tuesday.

They were part of a protest group which unfurled a large banner over the bridge that read ‘Love Socialism, Hate Brexit’.

Photographs of the event show Mr Lewis holding the firework as it emits a plume of red smoke.

It is an offence to throw or fire a smoke bomb. Those who do can face a fine of up to £5,000.

Posting a photograph of the protest on Twitter, shadow treasury minister Mr Lewis said: “I was proud to stand with colleagues for our “Love Socialism, Hate Brexit” banner drop in Westminster this morning.

“We stand in support of Jeremy Corbyn in our campaign against #Brexit and our fight for a better society for the many.”

In response to a national newspaper publishing a story about the smoke bomb, Mr Lewis said: “Yes I was ‘smoking’ but I didn’t inhale’.

• Mr Lewis has been contacted for comment.