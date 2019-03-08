Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

Driver suspended for allegedly refusing to operate bus that 'promotes homosexuality'

PUBLISHED: 12:20 13 August 2019 | UPDATED: 13:02 13 August 2019

Norwich Bus Station. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Norwich Bus Station. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Copyright: Archant 2015

An internal investigation has been launched by a bus company after one of its Norwich drivers was accused of homophobia.

A Gay Pride flag flying on City Hall. PHOTO: ANTONY KELLYA Gay Pride flag flying on City Hall. PHOTO: ANTONY KELLY

Passenger Rebecca Sears claimed a Konectbus driver insisted on swapping buses as the one he was in "promoted homosexuality" and he refused to drive it.

She said he was referring to the vehicle's service number, which was designed to feature the colours of the gay pride rainbow flag.

Go East Anglia, which runs the Konectbus service, said the driver involved has been suspended and that a full investigation was under way.

Miss Sears, 19, from Norwich, claimed the incident happened at Norwich Bus Station on Friday, August 9, as she went to board the 501 park and ride service.

She said: "The driver told us we couldn't get on, and he was making a call at the time. He then said: 'this bus promotes homosexuality and I refuse to drive it'.

"We all looked at each other and couldn't work out if he was joking. It was just ridiculous."

Miss Sears said she was with two other women at the time who also appeared "baffled" by the driver's comment.

As the driver went to change vehicles, she then went to the bus station's front desk to report what had happened.

You may also want to watch:

Miss Sears said: "I just thought why is this such a big deal?

"You are stopping people from getting home for such a ridiculous reason. We are not asking him to join in with Pride, it's just about acceptance.

"I think everyone is entitled to their opinion, but if it stops you from doing your job, then it is ridiculous."

She said the driver moved onto a new bus, which the passengers then boarded.

A spokesperson for Go East Anglia said the company prides itself on values that support diversity and inclusion.

The spokesperson said the company has supported Norwich Pride since 2017.

"We particularly want all customers of whatever background or sexual orientation to feel comfortable on our services," the spokesperson said.

"As a company we do not condone any behaviour from our drivers that does not support this view. "The driver involved in this incident has been suspended and a full investigation is underway."

In a Twitter post, Konectbus said: "We find this attitude and behaviour completely unacceptable - this is certainly not the level of customer service and care that we expect from our drivers.

"This is currently under investigation and appropriate measures will be taken."

Most Read

Norwich City fans queuing for West Ham game seats express frustration at new membership system

Norwich City fans queueing at Carrow Road for West Ham tickets. Picture Bethany Whymark.

Woman arrested on suspicion of murder after death of 60-year-old who fell down stairs

Two people have been arrested after Linda Rainey died from falling down the stairs. Credit: Google Maps

Chance of power cuts and flooding as Norfolk issued with weather warning

Norfolk has been issued with a weather warning for thunderstorms. Photo: Liam Ayers

Drivers warned roundabout will be completely closed over bank holiday weekend

The Fiveways roundabout in Earlham Road, Norwich, will be completely shut over the August Bank Holiday weekend. Pic: Dan Grimmer

National retailer opens first Norfolk store

VPZ has opened its first Norfolk store on Dereham High Street. Picture: Ian Burt

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Main route into Norwich closed as van fire causes ‘thick smoke’

Smoke on St Stephens Road in Norwich following a van fire. Picture submitted.

National retailer opens first Norfolk store

VPZ has opened its first Norfolk store on Dereham High Street. Picture: Ian Burt

Inquest opens into death of property developer

Mr Paul Garner. Photo: submitted by Mark Garner

Tributes paid to ‘larger than life’ Norwich DJ

Lauren Green aka Miss DJ Westwood who died in July 2019. Picture: Chris Harvey/ Chris Harvey Visuals

People living on NDR route slam ‘unbearable’ noise from road

Jan and Rob Evans can't sit in their garden because of noise from the NDR. Picture: Jan Evans

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Chance of power cuts and flooding as Norfolk issued with weather warning

Norfolk has been issued with a weather warning for thunderstorms. Photo: Liam Ayers

Drivers warned roundabout will be completely closed over bank holiday weekend

The Fiveways roundabout in Earlham Road, Norwich, will be completely shut over the August Bank Holiday weekend. Pic: Dan Grimmer

Driver suspended for allegedly refusing to operate bus that ‘promotes homosexuality’

Norwich Bus Station. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Firefighters called to teenager stuck on kids swing

Firefighters had to rescue a teenager stuck on a children?s swing in Willbye Avenue in Diss. Picture: Google

Speed limit set to be cut to 20mph in dozens more Norwich roads

More Norwich roads look set to get 20mph limits. PHOTO: ANTONY KELLY .
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists