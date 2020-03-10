Search

Advanced search

Bus drivers hold protest in Norwich station over working conditions

PUBLISHED: 15:15 10 March 2020 | UPDATED: 15:15 10 March 2020

Konnectbus drivers protest outside Norwich Bus Station over 14h days. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Konnectbus drivers protest outside Norwich Bus Station over 14h days. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Archant

Bus drivers and union representatives held a protest in Norwich over working conditions and hours.

Mark Walker, Unite regional officer. Picture: Victoria PertusaMark Walker, Unite regional officer. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

On Tuesday, March 10, members of the Unite union gathered at the city's bus station in a bid to put pressure on Konectbus bus to re-enter into negotiations with the union over the length of drivers' shifts and rest breaks.

The action was prompted by a breakdown in discussions over working conditions which reportedly sees drivers working 14-hour days and only getting a break of 30-minutes after five and a half hours work - the legal minimum - according to Unite.

Mark Walker, Unite regional officer who was at the protest representing Unite Konectbus members and passengers, said: 'We've been in negotiations with the company for over three months and we've raised concerns over long working hours, rest breaks and concerns in relation to the state of some of the busses.'

Mr Walker said 'unfortunately' the negotiations with Konectbus had broken down, a development which had led the union to hold the protest, he said: 'What we're aiming for today is to bring this to the public's attention but also to put pressure on the company to get back around the negotiation table and address the concerns that we've raised.'

Konnectbus drivers protest outside Norwich Bus Station over 14h days. Picture: Victoria PertusaKonnectbus drivers protest outside Norwich Bus Station over 14h days. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Mr Walker said since discussions had broken down, Konectbus had also stopped voluntary negotiations with active union members who were trying to get a union recognition agreement with the company.

He said: 'We believe it's in the best interests of the company to sit down and work together but if they fail to do that we will go back to our members again to see what they would like to do.'

Jeremy Cooper, managing director of Go East Anglia, the parent company of Konectbus, said: 'We agree that Unite have approached us about recognition but not about working hours, though that is something we are happy to discuss.

'We are quite happy to recognise the trade union if that is what our employees would like and we are surprised that Unite will not agree to a democratic ballot to confirm this.'

Most Read

First coronavirus case in Suffolk confirmed

An NHS poster warning people about coronavirus Picture: Tim Goode/PA Wire

Care home rated inadequate due to series of failings

The entrance to Oak Farm care home in Taverham, which the Care Quality Commission has rated as inadequate following an inspection in November 2019. Picture: Google Maps

Coronavirus: People warned to be braced for tighter measures and potential school closures

Louise Smith, Director of Public Health in Norfolk, has said people need to consider how they would deal with tighter measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus. Picture: PA/Ella Wilkinson

Never mind the bog rolls... here are five supermarket items I’d stockpile due to coronavirus

The good old fish finger, a freezer essential, and also great for a cheeky game of Jenga

Suffolk coronavirus patient recently returned from Italy, officials confirm

The Department of Health and Social Care has confirmed five new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) in the east of England Picture: PHILIP TOSCANO/PA WIRE

Most Read

First coronavirus case in Suffolk confirmed

An NHS poster warning people about coronavirus Picture: Tim Goode/PA Wire

Two N&N Hospital workers self-isolate as precaution over coronavirus

Two staff at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital are self isolating as a coronavirus precaution. (Picture: Nick Butcher)

Second man dies after A47 crash

A photo from the scene of a crash on the A47 at Little Fransham. Picture: Used with permission from Kirsty (@InTahUK) on Twitter

Three adults and two children injured after head-on crash on A47

At least two people have been injured after a serious collision on the A47 involving two cars. Photo: Google Maps

Boy, 15, glassed outside Wetherspoon pub

Police attended the scene of a fight outside the Wetherspoon pub in Dereham. Picture: Submitted

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Five new cases of coronavirus in east of England as UK total reaches 373

A coronavirus unit installed at hospitals across the region. Picture: Chris Bishop

Man cleared of killing teen following fight over broken wing mirror

Liam Russell appearing at Norwich Crown Court. Photo: East Anglia News Service

‘It could have been a lot worse’ - Warning after group faces abuse during evening run

Runner Jenny Norris narrowly avoided a cup which was thrown at her in Hoveton. Picture: JENNY NORRIS

New owner reveals plans to transform pub which was closed for 10 years

The owner of a once thriving pub which has been closed for the last decade has revealed plans to convert the building, pictured here in 2001. Photo: Bill Darnell

Care home rated inadequate due to series of failings

The entrance to Oak Farm care home in Taverham, which the Care Quality Commission has rated as inadequate following an inspection in November 2019. Picture: Google Maps
Drive 24