Inquest starts into the death of newborn baby

An inquest has opened into the death at the James Paget University Hospital in Gorleston of newborn Kobi Wright Picture: Denise Bradley Archant

An inquest has begun into the death of a newborn baby who died at the James Paget University Hospital in Gorleston after a series of birth complications.

Kobi Wright died on March 3, 2019, following issues during mum Tracey Goode’s delivery.

At the inquest into his death held at County Hall, in Norwich, Jacqueline Lake, senior coroner for Norfolk, read evidence from Kobi’s parents, Ms Goode and Mark Wright, as well as medical professionals from the JPUH and a post-mortem report.

So far the inquest has heard how:

• Ms Goode’s pregnancy was a high risk pregnancy, but as the pregnancy progressed she was doing well. On February 27, the couple were told Kobi had dropped into the lower percentile for growth.

• Ms Goode was admitted into the JPUH on the evening of March 1 2019, and was told she was 2-3cm dilated. On March 3, medical professionals told Ms Goode they had lost contact with the ECG monitor.

• Ms Goode had a complicated birth, with natural birth bandoned in favour of a Caesarean-section birth.

• The court heard how Kobi’s head was born but during the birth he had “become stuck”. A consultant was called and told on the phone that Kobi’s head had been visible for 10 minutes.

• When he was born, he was immediately passed into the care of a paediatric advanced nurse practitioner who along with colleagues proceeded to attempt to resuscitate him for 20 minutes before he was pronounced dead.

• Following Kobi’s birth, Ms Goode had to be X-rayed because there was concern a missing pair of forceps used during the birth had been left inside her. The X-ray came back clear and the forceps were later found.

• A post-mortem report gave Kobi’s cause of death as pre-term still birth, complicated C-section delivery and prematurity.

The inquest, listed for three days, continues.