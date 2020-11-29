'Knitivity' returns to Norfolk town

Published: 10:17 AM November 29, 2020

A popular children’s Christmas event is making a comeback in a Norfolk market town.

Twelve shops across Dereham will each be putting a knitted character from the nativity in their windows, and local children will be aiming to find them all.

The first ‘Knitivity’ event, sponsored by St Nicholas Church, was held in the town in 2013 and was well received.

“We normally do our ‘messy church’ crafts event,” said organiser Evelyn Speed, “but this year that won’t be possible, so I thought, why don’t we resurrect ‘Knitivity’?”

“We’ve had to hold fire a little bit because of whether the shops would be able to open again," said Ms Speed, "but it helps the shops because not only are the children looking for the characters, but people end up going in.”

Entry forms and ‘messy church’ activity bags will be on offer for free from the porch of St Nicholas Church from 10-12am on Saturday 5 December.

A draw of the correct entry forms will produce a winner, who will receive a £10 gift voucher for the Green Pastures Christian gift shop.