Wireless earbuds recalled over 'serious' overheating and burn risk

Daniel Moxon

Published: 9:26 AM July 26, 2021   
KitSound KSFUNK 25 wireless earbuds have been recalled over safety fears.

KitSound KSFUNK 25 wireless earbuds have been recalled over safety fears. - Credit: Norfolk County Council Trading Standards

A brand of wireless earbuds has been recalled over "serious" safety fears.

The Office for Product Safety and Standards issued a recall notice for KitSound's KSFUNK 25 earbuds, from Dorset-based electronics distributor Kondor Ltd.

The Chinese-made product has been found to be prone to overheating of the charging case if it is connected to a power source which inputs more than five volts, according to a notice on the Trading Standards website.

There is also a burn risk if the charging case overheats and is touched.

The earbuds and charging case do not meet the requirements of the Electrical Equipment (Safety) Regulations of 2016.

As a result, all batches and colours in grey and black cardboard packaging and sold between July 2020 and June 2021 have been recalled.

People are advised to stop using the product immediately, and return it to the retailer from which you bought it to get a full refund of £30.

