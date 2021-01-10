Covid-19 reported at Norfolk chocolate factory
A Norfolk chocolate factory is dealing with an outbreak of coronavirus.
Kinnerton Confectionary, which is Fakenham's largest employer, has confirmed that a number of its staff have tested positive for the virus and they were now working with health authorities to contain it.
Michael Artt, site director, said a testing programme had been carried out on part of the firm's workforce last week as a "data gathering exercise."
Mr Artt said: "With the increase in incidents of Covid-19 across the region, a small number of our colleagues have tested positive.
"At this moment in time there are no plans to test the whole workforce.
You may also want to watch:
"Currently we have 15 colleagues testing positive for Covid.
"The welfare of our colleagues is a primary concern and we are in regular contact with those affected to ensure they are supported. We are working proactively with the local public health team and Norfolk County Council who are very supportive of our actions."
Most Read
- 1 County's infection rate slows for first time in 2021
- 2 People urged to stay away from the coast this weekend
- 3 Man who denies running restaurant in home given food hygiene rating
- 4 Part of road sealed off amid police investigation
- 5 Potato farmer's dismay at abuse of honesty box policy
- 6 Police deny claims of vehicle stop checks at town's supermarket
- 7 Amazon bid for 350-space Norwich van park sparks angry opposition
- 8 Man in 40s with no underlying conditions among six Covid deaths at hospital
- 9 'People are listening' - region is quiet on first weekend of lockdown
- 10 Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital reports 20 further deaths of coronavirus patients
Mr Artt said they had brought in a "wide range" of control measures at the firm's Oxborough Lane factory site, next to the Aldiss superstore.
He said: "These include increased hand washing and sanitising, enhanced cleaning, social distancing measures such as physical segregation and one way systems, the use of personal protective equipment and modified shift times to prevent congestion.
"The safety and well-being of our colleagues is our number one priority and we continue to regularly review our protocols to maintain a Covid safe environment."
Latest government data showed there were 66 new cases of Covid-19 reported in Fakenham in the seven days up to January 4, an increase of 20 - or 44pc - on the previous week.
The figure gives Fakenham a 'rolling rate' of 818.9 per 100,000 cases, which is well above average. The rolling rate for Norfolk for the week up to January 4 was 536.7 per 100,000.