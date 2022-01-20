News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Meet the sausage dog-obsessed woman whose pups are online stars

Emily Thomson

Published: 3:38 PM January 20, 2022
Michaela Bouskova, from King’s Lynn, started an Instagram account to document the lives of her miniature sausage dogs.

Michaela Bouskova, from King's Lynn, started an Instagram account to document the lives of her miniature sausage dogs.

A Norfolk woman who created an Instagram account dedicated to her sausage dog obsession has turned her pups into online stars – with more than 100,000 followers. 

Michaela Bouskova, from King’s Lynn, first started The Daxie Trouble Instagram account four years ago to document the lives of her miniature sausage dogs. 

The idea came after she lost her two-year-old rescue Harvey in 2017, when realised she did not have many photographs of him. 

Michaela Bouskova, from King’s Lynn, an Instagram account to document the lives of her miniature sausage dogs

Michaela Bouskova, from King's Lynn, an Instagram account to document the lives of her miniature sausage dogs

 

After that, the 37-year-old would never let a moment pass without photographing her pups. 

“I definitely have an obsession,” she said. 

“My family have had sausage dogs since I was little, so there was never any other option for me.  

Michaela Bouskova, from King’s Lynn, started an Instagram account to document the lives of her miniature sausage dogs

Michaela Bouskova, from King's Lynn, started an Instagram account to document the lives of her miniature sausage dogs

“I just love everything about them – their loving nature, funny personalities and just how stubborn they are. 

“When I started the account I was posting photographs of them every day. It was really slow at the beginning and I didn’t have many followers but one day it just went crazy. 

“I was never expecting to have 122,000 followers, I just started it for the memories and to have lots of lovely photos to look at.” 

Michaela Bouskova, from King’s Lynn, started an Instagram account to document the lives of her miniature sausage dogs.

Michaela Bouskova, from King's Lynn, started an Instagram account to document the lives of her miniature sausage dogs.

Ms Bouskova, who works as a midwife, takes her four dogs, Barney, Benji, Monty and Ozzie everywhere she goes and they often go on adventures around Norfolk.

Their favourite spot is at Holkham where they like to run around its vast beaches. 

In lockdown, Ms Bouskova said she received many messages from her followers who said her photographs would cheer them up. 

Michaela Bouskova, from King’s Lynn, started an Instagram account to document the lives of her miniature sausage dogs

Michaela Bouskova, from King's Lynn, started an Instagram account to document the lives of her miniature sausage dogs

“It was lovely because they would watch our stories at the beach and out in nature,” she said. “I think a lot of people really appreciated it during the pandemic. 

“If the boys are making people that’s what's it's about - spreading some positivity. 

“The sausage dog community are so lovely and I have made so many friends.” 

You can follow the Instagram account here.

Michaela Bouskova, from King’s Lynn, started an Instagram account to document the lives of her miniature sausage dogs.

Michaela Bouskova, from King's Lynn, started an Instagram account to document the lives of her miniature sausage dogs.

Ms Bouskova says she hopes to prove that you can take your dog's anywhere and even has plans to take them on her travels around the UK and abroad. 

She added: “We do everything together. I don’t know what I would do without them.” 

Michaela Bouskova, from King’s Lynn, started an Instagram account to document the lives of her miniature sausage dogs

Michaela Bouskova, from King's Lynn, started an Instagram account to document the lives of her miniature sausage dogs

Michaela Bouskova, from King’s Lynn, started an Instagram account to document the lives of her miniature sausage dogs.

Michaela Bouskova, from King's Lynn, started an Instagram account to document the lives of her miniature sausage dogs.


