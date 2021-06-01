Queen drummer Roger Taylor to play Norfolk show

Published: 1:26 PM June 1, 2021

King's Lynn-born drummer Roger Taylor will play at the University of East Anglia (UEA) in October. - Credit: David Parry/PA

The Norfolk-born drummer of rock band Queen is heading back to his home county as part of his upcoming tour.

Roger Taylor, a founding member of the band alongside Freddie Mercury, Brian May and John Deacon, announced his 2021 UK solo tour on Tuesday.

It will see him come to the University of East Anglia (UEA) in Norwich on October 9.

Alongside new material from his upcoming solo album Outsider, Mr Taylor has promised fans that he will be playing some of the songs that made Queen a global sensation during the 1970s and '80s.

The King's Lynn-born rocker said he was looking forward to getting back on stage after penning his newest music during lockdown.

He said: "For some time now, we’ve all just been trying to get by. Now, it’s back to the basics, myself and some great musical pals getting back out there to play some rock.

"Obviously we’ll include some of the Queen classic catalogue, and some of my earlier solo work, but we’ll also be introducing them to some of the new stuff. So we hope folks are going to come on down."

Mr Taylor's new album is set for release on October 1, and the tour kicks off the following evening at Newcastle's O2 Academy.

The following Saturday he will take to the stage at UEA, where fans will hope to hear some of the songs he wrote for Queen such as Radio Ga Ga, A Kind of Magic and These Are the Days of Our Lives.

He will be joined on stage by Queen + Adam Lambert keyboardist Spike Edney and drummer Tyler Warren, as well as guitarist Jason Falloon and Goldfrapp live players Angie Pollock on keyboard and bassist Charlie Jones.

• The tour's ticket pre-sale begins at 10am on Tuesday, June 8.

• Fans who pre-order Roger Taylor's new album Outsider via his official site before 4pm on Monday, June 7, will get early access to pre-sale tickets for the tour.