A47 roundabout in west Norfolk blocked after hay fell off trailer
Published: 8:21 AM June 24, 2021
- Credit: Ian Burt
Police were called to a roundabout near King's Lynn after the contents of a trailer obstructed traffic.
A trailer lost half of its hay load on the Pullover Roundabout, which was first reported around 5.45am.
The road was obstructed for motorists travelling towards Clenchwarton.
Police arrived to clear the scene by 7.30am.
