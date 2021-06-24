News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
A47 roundabout in west Norfolk blocked after hay fell off trailer

Ben Hardy

Published: 8:21 AM June 24, 2021   
The A47 looking eastbound from the Pullover roundabout in King's Lynn. Picture: Ian Burt

The A47 looking eastbound from the Pullover roundabout in King's Lynn. Picture: Ian Burt - Credit: Ian Burt

Police were called to a roundabout near King's Lynn after the contents of a trailer obstructed traffic. 

A trailer lost half of its hay load on the Pullover Roundabout, which was first reported around 5.45am. 

The road was obstructed for motorists travelling towards Clenchwarton. 

Police arrived to clear the scene by 7.30am. 

