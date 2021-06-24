A47 roundabout in west Norfolk blocked after hay fell off trailer

Published: 8:21 AM June 24, 2021

The A47 looking eastbound from the Pullover roundabout in King's Lynn. Picture: Ian Burt - Credit: Ian Burt

Police were called to a roundabout near King's Lynn after the contents of a trailer obstructed traffic.

A trailer lost half of its hay load on the Pullover Roundabout, which was first reported around 5.45am.

The road was obstructed for motorists travelling towards Clenchwarton.

Police arrived to clear the scene by 7.30am.