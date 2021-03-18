Appeal to trace next-of-kin of 53-year-old man
Published: 7:18 AM March 18, 2021
- Credit: Simon Parkin
The Norfolk Coroner's Service is appealing for help in tracing the next-of-kin of a man who died earlier this month.
Mark Slingsby, aged 53, who lived in King’s Lynn, died on Tuesday, March 9.
The coroner's service has said there were no suspicious circumstances that led to his death and are trying to trace his next-of-kin.
Despite carrying out extensive enquiries, no next-of-kin have been identified by the Coroner’s Office.
It is thought Mr Slingsby may have relatives in the local area.
Anyone with information relating to Mr Slingsby should contact the Coroner’s Office in Norwich on 01603 774773.
