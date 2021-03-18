News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Appeal to trace next-of-kin of 53-year-old man

person

Sarah Hussain

Published: 7:18 AM March 18, 2021   
Norfolk Coroners Court in Norwich.

The Norfolk Coroner's Service is trying to trace the next-of-kin of Mark Slingsby, aged 53, who lived in King’s Lynn. - Credit: Simon Parkin

The Norfolk Coroner's Service is appealing for help in tracing the next-of-kin of a man who died earlier this month.

Mark Slingsby, aged 53, who lived in King’s Lynn, died on Tuesday, March 9.

The coroner's service has said there were no suspicious circumstances that led to his death and are trying to trace his next-of-kin.

Despite carrying out extensive enquiries, no next-of-kin have been identified by the Coroner’s Office.  

It is thought Mr Slingsby may have relatives in the local area.  

Anyone with information relating to Mr Slingsby should contact the Coroner’s Office in Norwich on 01603 774773. 


