Man who plagued neighbourhood with loud music has speakers seized

Published: 6:47 AM April 23, 2021

A man who persistently plagued his neighbourhood with loud music has had his speakers seized after being taken to court.

West Norfolk Council prosecuted 53-year-old Jamie Mitchelson, of King's Lynn, after receiving repeated complaints about music from his second-floor flat - which was audible more than 50 metres away.

He was initially served with an abatement notice on November 6, 2020, but just a day later he was witnessed by a member of the council's team continuing with the noise.

On November 25 the council was granted a warrant from magistrates and two days later his stereo equipment was seized.

And following a hearing on March 31, Mr Mitchelson was ordered to pay more than £2,600 - a fine of £660, a £66 victim surcharge, and to cover the £2,014.41 costs of bringing the case to court.

Hannah Marsters, community safety and neighbourhood nuisance officer for the council said: "We take these matters seriously. This type of anti-social behaviour can be a real blight on people's lives."