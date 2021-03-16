News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Drink drive suspect reversed into police car

Author Picture Icon

Chris Bishop

Published: 8:53 AM March 16, 2021   
Police chased a van after it failed to stop. Photo: James Bass.

A man has been charged with drink driving after he reversed into a police car - Credit: James Bass

A 42-year-old man has been charged with drink driving after reversing into a police car.

An officer was dealing with another motorist when she saw a vehicle reverse into her marked car in King's Lynn on Sunday afternoon.

 

Patrick Bennett, of Ash Grove, West Winch, was later charged with drink driving and bailed to appear before Lynn magistrates next month.

Both vehicles suffered minor damage in the incident and no-one was injured.




