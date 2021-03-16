Drink drive suspect reversed into police car

Published: 8:53 AM March 16, 2021

A man has been charged with drink driving after he reversed into a police car - Credit: James Bass

A 42-year-old man has been charged with drink driving after reversing into a police car.

An officer was dealing with another motorist when she saw a vehicle reverse into her marked car in King's Lynn on Sunday afternoon.

One of the team was parked up dealing with a motorist yesterday when she looked back to see someone reversing into her police car, not once but twice. A very bad idea if you’re nearly three times the drink drive limit, driver arrested and charged #Team1 #PS1752 pic.twitter.com/OsIA7jVUV6 — King's Lynn Police (@KingsLynnPolice) March 14, 2021

Patrick Bennett, of Ash Grove, West Winch, was later charged with drink driving and bailed to appear before Lynn magistrates next month.

Both vehicles suffered minor damage in the incident and no-one was injured.











