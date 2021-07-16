Ferry stops sailing as crew self isolate
Published: 8:54 AM July 16, 2021
- Credit: Ian Burt
A ferry has stopped sailing because its operators have had to self isolate.
West Norfolk council said the King's Lynn Ferry would not be running on Friday, July 16 and Saturday, July 17.
It said: "Please make alternate arrangements for commuting between West Lynn and King's Lynn town centre during these days."
The service, used by hundreds of passengers each day, crosses the tidal Ouse from West Lynn to the Ferry Steps, off King Street near the Tuesday Market Place.
A return ticket costs £2. The alternative is a three-mile trip by road.
The ferry was relaunched under new owners last year. It is believed to be one of the oldest in the country, with records of a service running across the river dating back to 1285.
