Public remembrance services to go ahead in west Norfolk

Public services of remembrance will take place across west Norfolk on Sunday as communities remember their fallen.

It comes after last year's events were cancelled because of Covid restrictions.

Mayor Harry Humphrey will lead a procession from King’s Lynn Town Hall to Tower Gardens ahead of a short service and two-minute silence at 11am.

The Royal British Legion, local veterans' associations, military charities, cadet forces, representatives from local faith groups and societies will all be represented at the event.

Tony Williams, the deputy lieutenant of Norfolk, will lead the wreath laying representing the Queen.

You may also want to watch:

For the second year in a row a live stream of the event will be provided for people to watch at home, should they be unable to attend or concerned about the Covid-19 pandemic.

A remembrance service will also be held at the war memorial at Hunstanton - Credit: Chris Bishop

Mr Humphrey, said: “Remembrance Sunday is an important event in the civic calendar. It gives us the opportunity to recognise the service and sacrifice of those who have served our country.

"Having had national coronavirus restrictions last year, which meant it was a closed event, I’m pleased that it is once again open to the public to attend.

“To protect veterans who will attend, some who may be vulnerable, I welcome the borough councils decision to stream the remembrance service again this year so that people who may be concerned about safe social distancing in the limited space available in Tower Gardens can watch from home."

The council is recommending that members of the public who wish to attend take a lateral flow test before arriving at the service, give plenty of space and consideration to others and wear a face mask.

It says anyone with symptoms, even mild ones, should stay at home.

Other remembrance services taking place on Sunday include St Faith's Church, Gaywood (10.15am), Hunstanton War Memorial, in Esplanade Gardens (10:30am) and the war memorial in Downham Market (2pm), followed by a church service at St Edmund's Church.

Some councils in Norfolk have decided to have scaled back services again this year.

In Norwich, where there would usually be a wreath-laying ceremony and gathering, this year the city council has said the ceremony will be invite-only and a parade cancelled.