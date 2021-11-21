News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
King's Lynn enjoys festive extravaganza as lights are switched on

Thomas Chapman

Published: 7:54 PM November 21, 2021
People enjoying the festivities in King's Lynn - Credit: Ian Burt

People enjoying the festivities in King's Lynn - Credit: Ian Burt

King's Lynn was treated to a Christmas extravaganza as the town's lights were switched on. 

The festive fun began in the Market Place at 2pm with school carol-singing and a variety of family games.

Boogie Monsters, a multi-award-winning pop band for kids, returned to the stage following a successful performance in the summer.

An Elf was out greeting shoppers before the Christmas lights were switched on in King's Lynn - Credi

An Elf was out greeting shoppers before the Christmas lights were switched on in King's Lynn - Credit: Ian Burt

During the morning and early afternoon, free lantern-making sessions took place at Stories of Lynn, before a lantern parade went from the town hall to the Tuesday Market Place. 

At 5pm, King's Lynn mayor Harry Humphrey and leader of the borough council, Stuart Dark, were joined on stage for the switch-on by Daisy Mason, from East Winch.

The Glitter Belles were greeting shoppers in King's Lynn - Credit: Ian Burt

The Glitter Belles were greeting shoppers in King's Lynn - Credit: Ian Burt

The 10-year-old, a pupil at Gaywood Primary School, was born 12 weeks early and diagnosed with quadriplegic cerebral palsy at nine months.

Shoppers stop for a selfie with the gingerbread man - Credit: Ian Burt

Shoppers stop for a selfie with the gingerbread man - Credit: Ian Burt

In August, Daisy completed the 1.2-mile Mini GEAR challenge just three months after major surgery. She has previously climbed Mount Snowdon and taken part in a triathlon.

Youngsters waiting for the Christmas Lights to be switched on in King's Lynn - Credit: Ian Burt

Youngsters waiting for the Christmas Lights to be switched on in King's Lynn - Credit: Ian Burt

The Glitter Belles were greeting shoppers in King's Lynn - Credit: Ian Burt

The Glitter Belles were greeting shoppers in King's Lynn - Credit: Ian Burt

A youngster with his spinning light - Credit: Ian Burt

A youngster with his spinning light - Credit: Ian Burt

The Glitter Belles on the Tuesday Market Place in King's Lynn - Credit: Ian Burt

The Glitter Belles on the Tuesday Market Place in King's Lynn - Credit: Ian Burt

People enjoying the festivities in King's Lynn - Credit: Ian Burt

People enjoying the festivities in King's Lynn - Credit: Ian Burt

West Norfolk Borough Mayor Harry Humphrey on stage - Credit: Ian Burt

West Norfolk Borough Mayor Harry Humphrey on stage - Credit: Ian Burt

The Christmas lights in King's Lynn were switched on by Daisy Mason (10) - Credit: Ian Burt

The Christmas lights in King's Lynn were switched on by Daisy Mason (10) - Credit: Ian Burt

A couple take a selfie in the large present on the Tuesday Market Place in King's Lynn - Credit: Ian

A couple take a selfie in the large present on the Tuesday Market Place in King's Lynn - Credit: Ian Burt

Youngsters waiting for the Christmas Lights to be switched on in King's Lynn - Credit: Ian Burt

Youngsters waiting for the Christmas Lights to be switched on in King's Lynn - Credit: Ian Burt


