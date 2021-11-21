King's Lynn enjoys festive extravaganza as lights are switched on

Gallery

King's Lynn was treated to a Christmas extravaganza as the town's lights were switched on.

The festive fun began in the Market Place at 2pm with school carol-singing and a variety of family games.

Boogie Monsters, a multi-award-winning pop band for kids, returned to the stage following a successful performance in the summer.

During the morning and early afternoon, free lantern-making sessions took place at Stories of Lynn, before a lantern parade went from the town hall to the Tuesday Market Place.

At 5pm, King's Lynn mayor Harry Humphrey and leader of the borough council, Stuart Dark, were joined on stage for the switch-on by Daisy Mason, from East Winch.

The 10-year-old, a pupil at Gaywood Primary School, was born 12 weeks early and diagnosed with quadriplegic cerebral palsy at nine months.

In August, Daisy completed the 1.2-mile Mini GEAR challenge just three months after major surgery. She has previously climbed Mount Snowdon and taken part in a triathlon.

