Announcement over £25m funding bid delayed by elections

Chris Bishop

Published: 2:39 PM March 29, 2021   
King's Lynn high street

King's Lynn High Street has been almost deserted throughout lockdown - Credit: Chris Bishop

A decision over whether a town has been successful in its bid for £25m in government funding to revitalise its centre has been postponed until after the local elections.

West Norfolk council had hoped to hear by the end of this month whether its proposed town deal had been approved.

If successful, the money would fund a wish-list which includes converting vacant floors above shops into new homes, restoring St George's Guildhall and revitalising the waterfront.

But in a report to the next full council meeting, on April 8, Graham Middleton, the council's cabinet member for business development, said: "We still await a decision on our towns fund application.

We were hoping for this to be made by the end of March."

Government departments, councils and other public bodies are now in the so-called re-election purdah period leading up to the May 8 polls, when all 84 seats on Norfolk County Council are up for grabs. No new policy announcements can be made until after the elections.

