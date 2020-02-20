Search

Advanced search

Teenager appears on national TV to talk about struggle of planning for future as young carer

PUBLISHED: 12:07 20 February 2020 | UPDATED: 12:07 20 February 2020

Lynne Haverson, from King’s Lynn, took part in a live discussion on the Victoria Derbyshire Show. Picture: Lynne Haverson.

Lynne Haverson, from King's Lynn, took part in a live discussion on the Victoria Derbyshire Show. Picture: Lynne Haverson.

Archant

A Norfolk teenager has shared the struggles of considering her future as she acts as a carer for her young disabled sister.

Lynne Haverson, from King�s Lynn, took part in a live discussion on the Victoria Derbyshire Show. Picture: Lynne Haverson.Lynne Haverson, from King�s Lynn, took part in a live discussion on the Victoria Derbyshire Show. Picture: Lynne Haverson.

Lynne Haverson, from King's Lynn, took part in a live discussion on the Victoria Derbyshire Show on BBC TV.

Miss Haverson, 17, helps her parents to look after her 13-year-old sister Francesca, who has epilepsy, global development delay, alcohol fetal syndrome and ADHD.

Miss Haverson, who won Young Carer of the year for Cambridge and Norfolk last year, said her main roles were washing, cooking and sometimes administering medication when her mum was not able to.

The teenager said it was hard to think of a future not looking after her sister even with dreams of going to university.

Speaking on the programme, Miss Haverson, who has ADHD herself, said: "I've talked to my mum about it and we try and figure things out and she tells me that I am not always going to have to look after her but I feel that is what's going to happen.

You may also want to watch:

"I feel my future is going to be with her not by myself doing what I want."

She said every day could be 'stressful' as her sister could become aggressive.

Miss Haverson said: "She can put up a fight if she doesn't want to do something, she will not do it and then you have to bargain with her and she can get really loud and it can get scary but I always have to remember that it is not her, its just how she is.

"She doesn't mean to scare me it just happens. I feel like after a while you kind of get used to it, which you're not supposed to. I know how to handle it."

Her mum, Jackie, said she could was proud of her daughter, who has grown in confidence since becoming involved with West Norfolk Young Carers (WNYC) and meeting young people like herself.

Mrs Haverson said: "Francesca can get very aggressive at times. Lynne is the one that can calm her down. If Francesca did have a seizure, Lynne would know what to do.

"They have a typical sister relationship and Lynne also has this caring role. They [WNYC] gave her an understanding she is not the only young person with a sibling with a disability. It gave her support as well, friends and the confidence to go out and tell other people. She believes that people should know not just about young carers but young people looking after and helping siblings with a disability."

Most Read

Caroline Flack’s family releases powerful message she wrote days before she died

Caroline Flack's family has released a powerful message the Norfolk TV presenter wrote days before she died. Picture: PA Wire/PA Images/Matt Crossick.

‘Tenant has hijacked our house’: Couple in Booking.com battle

The property, 10, Kerrison Road, the cream house to the left, next to the red house and Susan and Bob Orme, inset. Pic: Archant

Concerns growing over missing woman

Clare Kerrison, 48, from The Street in Old Costessey, who has been reported missing. Picture: Norfolk Police

Taxi company collapses into administration

A fleet of cabs from Anglia Taxis pictured in 2006. Photo: Bill Darnell.

‘Ridiculed’ woman sexually assaulted taxi driver on coastal trip

Kandy Rowland admitted sexually assaulting a man. PHOTO: James Bass

Most Read

Caroline Flack’s family releases powerful message she wrote days before she died

Caroline Flack's family has released a powerful message the Norfolk TV presenter wrote days before she died. Picture: PA Wire/PA Images/Matt Crossick.

Concerns growing over missing woman

Clare Kerrison, 48, from The Street in Old Costessey, who has been reported missing. Picture: Norfolk Police

Two Norwich chefs plan to take over historic pub

Micawber's and the chefs; Andy Rudd and Roger Hickman, who plan to take it over. Pic: Archant/Newman Associates.

‘We’d bring back tadpoles in jam jars’ - Caroline Flack’s fond memories of growing up in Norfolk

Caroline Flack at her book signing in Norwich in 2015. Picture: Denise Bradley

Police and paramedics tried to save Caroline Flack’s life, inquest hears

The inquest has opened into the death of Caroline Flack. Photo: Ian West/PA Wire

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Concerns growing over missing woman

Clare Kerrison, 48, from The Street in Old Costessey, who has been reported missing. Picture: Norfolk Police

‘Tenant has hijacked our house’: Couple in Booking.com battle

The property, 10, Kerrison Road, the cream house to the left, next to the red house and Susan and Bob Orme, inset. Pic: Archant

City transfer lowdown - Roberts, Amadou, Sinani, McCallum and Sitti

Sam McCallum is one for the future at Norwich City a deadline day move from Coventry City before rejoining the Sky Blues on loan for the rest of this season Picture: Steve Waller

Iwan Roberts: How many points I think City need for the great escape

Tim Krul denied Naby Keita with a smart stop in Norwich City's 1-0 Premier League defeat to Liverpool Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

New bistro selling charcuterie plates could open in Norwich

The former Unknown Coffee, which looks set to become The Corkscrew. Photo: Lauren Cope
Drive 24