Youth arrested for having a knuckle duster as police target town centre anti social behaviour

PUBLISHED: 17:14 27 October 2020 | UPDATED: 17:14 27 October 2020

Police have identified King's Lynn town centre and the bus station as priority policing areas. Picture: Ian Burt

Police have identified King's Lynn town centre and the bus station as priority policing areas. Picture: Ian Burt

Ian Burt

A youth was arrested for possessing a knuckle duster and dispersal notices were issued as police stepped up patrols following an increase in anti-social behaviour in King’s Lynn.

Officers are increasing their presence in the town centre to deter crime and anti-social behaviour as a result of the “expected rise” in the problem and retail theft in the run up to the festive period.

The local policing team has identified the town centre and bus station as a priority policing area and has said if groups form or they are made aware of ongoing ASB they will look at using dispersal notices.

Following issues in the town centre on Saturday evening, police issued one dispersal notice and “engaged with” numerous groups and individuals.

A police spokesperson said three youths were dispersed from the area following non-compliance and face possible arrest if they return within the time frame given, ranging between 24 and 48 hours.

A male youth was arrested after he was found to be in possession of a knuckle duster and has been referred to the youth offending team.

And two youths and one adult were reported for traffic offences after riding pedal cycles in the town centre in “an anti-social manner.”

King’s Lynn Police tweeted that the local policing team were out and about again on Monday evening “concentrating on the town centre.”

