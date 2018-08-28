Search

Advanced search

Review: Sleeping Beauty, Alive Corn Exchange, King’s Lynn

PUBLISHED: 14:20 10 December 2018 | UPDATED: 16:24 10 December 2018

Sleeping Beauty panto at the King's Lynn Corn Exchange. Picture: Matthew Usher

Sleeping Beauty panto at the King's Lynn Corn Exchange. Picture: Matthew Usher

Matthew Usher

The audience filters in as curtain up draws closer and King’s Lynn’s Alive Corn Exchange is filled to the rafters with excitable adults and children alike.

Sleeping Beauty panto at the King's Lynn Corn Exchange. Picture: Matthew UsherSleeping Beauty panto at the King's Lynn Corn Exchange. Picture: Matthew Usher

Then BOOF! A blue and silver fairy appears in a puff of smoke, speaking in rhyme and advising the audience that she has a tendency to nod off, and asks that if she sleeps, scream “WAKEY WAKEY”.

With a blow of her magic trumpet wand, the music starts, the rows in front are a sea of bobbing heads , flailing arms and cheers as the show kicks off.

Sleeping Beauty keeps the audience clapping, singing, boo-ing and yelling “behind you, behind you” for more than two hours.

Slapstick, songs and the odd surprise would have even Mr Grinch filled with laughter and Christmas spirit.

Sleeping Beauty panto at the King's Lynn Corn Exchange. Picture: Matthew UsherSleeping Beauty panto at the King's Lynn Corn Exchange. Picture: Matthew Usher

Chester the Jester (Scott Cripps) had the audience in stitches with a unique DJ set and the infamous ‘dad jokes’ that panto is known for.

Lord Chamberlain (KL.FM967 Radio’s “Posh” Charles Dennett) spends the show with many different jobs titles as he tells at the start he was “Lord Chamberlain last year.”

Chart topping songs from recent to the 1950s with a mix of Disney tunes and musical numbers that had everyone tapping their toes.

Act One ends with an evil rendition of Uptown Funk but the resident baddie- Carabosse (Victoria Bush) and the Princess Belle (Olivia Arnold) falling asleep, her fate seemingly sealed.

Sleeping Beauty panto at the King's Lynn Corn Exchange. Picture: Matthew UsherSleeping Beauty panto at the King's Lynn Corn Exchange. Picture: Matthew Usher

Ice creams still in hand as the lights go down, and Fairy Fortywinks bursts on stage playing her trumpet, in vein, to wake the Princess up.

King Clarence (Paul Bentley) luckily remembers he has a special time machine that has had “13 careful owners and is rather spacious in the inside” and off go our fearless heroes 100 years in the future to save Princess Belle.

Cue evil lair, dragons, axes, ghosts and “well, we’ll have to do it again then won’t we wooooo” romantic duets and loves true kiss, all’s well that ends well with a Greatest Showman melody finale.

Sleeping Beauty is on at the Alive Corn Exchange, King’s Lynn, until Sunday, December 31, with two performances most days. Tickets (£15 - £21.50) via here or 01553 764864.

Emily Prince

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Updated Man in his 20s dies after crashing Mercedes into tree

The B1332 Norwich Road at Hedenham, where a man in his 20s died after crashing into a tree.

Updated The 16 cones that sparked severe rush hour delays in Norwich

A closed bus lay-by contributed to hour-long delays. Photo: Dan Grimmer

A Norfolk chief executive pulls out of buying a £600,000 penthouse after being told he couldn’t get a mortgage

Conisford Court, Norwich where 26 apartments went up for sale in May. Four, including the penthouse, remain for sale. Pic: www.savills.com

Two people killed after crash involving Porsche and Golf GTI near A11

Police are appealing for witnesses after two people were killed following a crash in Cambridgeshire . Picture: James Bass

Video Norwich City transfer rumours: Canaries track coveted Drogheda United prospect

Simon Power was recruited by Norwich City from the League of Ireland. Could there be another arrival next month? Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

Updated Man in his 20s dies after crashing Mercedes into tree

The B1332 Norwich Road at Hedenham, where a man in his 20s died after crashing into a tree.

Breaking News It’s Team Wes v Team Russ! Canaries announce celebration match for legends

It will be Team Wes Hoolahan, left, against Team Russell Martin, right, at Carrow Road in May 2019 Pictures: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Video WATCH: The moment a driver hits parked car and drives away

Piotr Brzozowski filmed a hit-and-run of his vehicle outside his home in Norwich. Picture: Piotr Brzozowski

Man jailed for sexually motivated attack on lone female on Norwich path

Attempted kidnapping on Marriott's Way footpath. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

A Norfolk chief executive pulls out of buying a £600,000 penthouse after being told he couldn’t get a mortgage

Conisford Court, Norwich where 26 apartments went up for sale in May. Four, including the penthouse, remain for sale. Pic: www.savills.com
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists
Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 8°C

min temp: -2°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast