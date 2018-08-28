Search

Advanced search

Councillor criticises plan to move recycling centre across the road

PUBLISHED: 14:46 07 November 2018 | UPDATED: 15:03 07 November 2018

County Councillor Clenchwarton and Kings Lynn South, Alexandra Kemp. Picture: Ian Burt

County Councillor Clenchwarton and Kings Lynn South, Alexandra Kemp. Picture: Ian Burt

A West Norfolk councillor has criticised a plan to move a recycling centre across a road, saying the council needs to “move with the times”,

The recycling centre at Saddlebow, near King's Lynn. Picture: Matthew Usher.The recycling centre at Saddlebow, near King's Lynn. Picture: Matthew Usher.

Alexandra Kemp, Norfolk County Councillor for Clenchwarton and King’s Lynn South, has set out what she believes are important improvements needed when the household waste site on Willow Road is relocated.

Miss Kemp said: “Norfolk County Council needs to move with the times, so thought needs to be given to improved design to make the new household waste recycling site more user-friendly.

“They should construct a platform with raised bins so people can tip the products into the bins. This works well for residents in other areas and should be introduced here. They should think about incorporating an automatic lifting platform to bins.”

Parking and public transport are also an issue that Miss Kemp thinks the council needs to consider.

She said: “Residents also want more parking spaces close to the bins. This should be easy to achieve, but what was really needed on this site was a park and ride, to relieve congestion and air pollution in Lynn but the government decided that there will now be a power station next door and this is why the household waste site is to be moved.

“Another madness is the transport plan thinking about opening a bus lane to general traffic. The Harding’s Way road is used for people to walk to town, as well as the disabled community, who use the road independently to go to the town as it isn’t used by through traffic. Take that away and you are taking their independence and quality of life.”

Miss Kemp would like to see the council have discussions with EP, which wants to build the power site, and to lobby for these extra improvements to be funded by the move.

A Norfolk County council spokesman did not comment on the calls for improvements to the recycling site, but said: “Proposals for park and ride services are considered as one element of a package of measures that, together, provide a co-ordinated approach to transport. The borough and county council are currently carrying out a study to devise a strategy for the town and are considering a range of ideas for the King’s Lynn area including options for park and ride.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Norfolk hotel is named the most romantic place to stay in the UK

Strattons Hotel. Photo provided by Strattons Hotel.

‘Filthy’ restaurant closed due to severe cockroach infestation

Norwich Magistrates’ Court today granted South Norfolk Council a prohibition order to shut Diss Tandoori, at Shelfanger Road, Diss. Photo: South Norfolk Council

Updated Motorcyclist dies and man arrested after Great Yarmouth crash

The fatal accident scene in Southtown Road where a motorcyclist died. Picture: Joseph Norton

Teenager facing drink driving charge after car landed in tree

How did it get there? Mystery surrounds BMW stuck several feet up a tree. Photo: Jonathan Burrows

Nurse struck off after lack of English put hospital patients at risk

The Italian nurse demonstrated a lack of competence while working at the NNUH, a hearing ruled. Photo: Archant

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

Public urged to help police catch wanted Norwich woman

Holly Macro, who is wanted by Norfolk police. Pic: Norfolk Constabulary.

Ten free and cheap events in Norfolk this week - from a gift fair to film festival

Norfolk Gift and Food Fair

Motorcyclist killed in Great Yarmouth crash is named

The fatal accident scene in Southtown Road where a motorcyclist died. Picture: Joseph Norton

Opening date revealed for new Lidl supermarket

Artist's impression of the proposed new Lidl store in Sprowston, which is due to open in November. Photo: Submitted

Family’s shock as housing developers cover their car in mud and start work at 6.30am

Terie and Peter Hurrell's car was covered in mud on the Persimmon Estate in Wymondham. PHOTO: Terie Hurrell

Show Job Lists
Heavy Rain

Heavy Rain

max temp: 13°C

min temp: 6°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast