Search

Advanced search

‘I could see history disappearing’: 20 years on, man who discovered Seahenge defends excavation

PUBLISHED: 14:18 10 November 2018 | UPDATED: 15:27 10 November 2018

Wendy George's photo of Seahenge which was discovered on Holme Beach (C) Wendy George

Wendy George's photo of Seahenge which was discovered on Holme Beach (C) Wendy George

Wendy George

A celebrity archaeologist has defended the controversial excavation of Seahenge, 20 years to the day after it was discovered jutting from the sea bed at Holme, near Hunstanton.

Prof Francis Pryor, who is known for appearances on Channel 4’s Time Team and his work at Flag Fen, near Peterborough, was a speaker a conference held on Saturday to celebrate the anniversary of the emergence of the Bronze Age timber circle.

He said: “I want to put this on record. A lot of my colleagues would say that it was a terrible piece of excavation, I would suggest it was the most detailed excavation of a Bronze Age site that has ever taken place in Europe.”

The circle was found on the beach at Holme by John Lorimer late in 1998 and the name Seahenge was coined by the EDP - although the structure is not technically a henge.

The Seahenge exhibition at the Lynn Museum in King's Lynn, with curatorial assistant Dayna Woolbright. Picture: Ian BurtThe Seahenge exhibition at the Lynn Museum in King's Lynn, with curatorial assistant Dayna Woolbright. Picture: Ian Burt

Talking of his discovery, Mr Lorimer said: “Politics seemed to come into it for a little while, which archeologists had never had before. There was a lot of controversy about the circle.

“Myself, I could see history disappearing. I wanted my kids to be able to go somewhere and see this thing. I knew it was something, it had to be.”

In 2008, a permanent exhibition featuring preserved timbers from the monument was opened at Lynn Museum, and members of the public who attended the event today visited and took part in object handling of items that Mr Lorimer has found, including the Bronze Age axe head that led to the discovery of Seahenge.

Bronze-age axe head John Lorimer found which led to he discovery of Seahenge. Photo: Emily PrinceBronze-age axe head John Lorimer found which led to he discovery of Seahenge. Photo: Emily Prince

READ MORE: Seahenge set for final resting place

Sonja Cutts, from Friday Bridge in the Fens, said: “This find is hugely significant. Maybe a concrete version could be put where the original was found?”

Mr Lorimer said: “What people have learned from Seahenge has just been phenomenal, and 20 years later I am still picking stuff up off the beach and still learning from it.

“They definitely did the right thing saving Seahenge. Put it this way, I have taken photographs of the second circle and watched that disappear, and I am afraid Seahenge would have gone long before that. I’m just so glad other generations are going to get the same thing I get from it...wow.”

The upside down tree stump that was found in the centre of the circle, which archologists say, the body would have been placed. Photo: Emily PrinceThe upside down tree stump that was found in the centre of the circle, which archologists say, the body would have been placed. Photo: Emily Prince

READ MORE: The wonder of Norfolk’s Seahenge, 20 years on from its re-discovery near Hunstanton

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Video Weird Norfolk: Norfolk’s own Diagon Alley hidden beneath Norwich

Weird Norfolk feature looking at the underground street beneath the KindaKafe in Norwich. Picture: Nick Butcher

Video UK Unity and Norwich Against Fascists protests face off in city centre

Two protests at City Hall, Norwich. One anti mass immigration the other pro immigration. Photo: Archant

Updated Road reopened following ‘serious’ six vehicle crash on the A47 near Swaffham

At the A47 near Swaffham where Norfolk police have closed off the road completely after a six vehicle crash. Picture: Chris Craddock / KL.FM 967

Video Norfolk company which supplied the Queen’s lawn seed goes out of business

Robert Fletcher, who is finishing the Norfolk Seeds grass seed business which has a Royal Warrant, after the death of his father, founder Gordon, two years ago. He is in the garage where they mixed the seed at their home in Fakenham. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Video WATCH: Dramatic moment car flips and rolls on A11

The car flipping on the A11 at Six Mile Bottom. Picture: BEDFORDSHIRE, CAMBRIDGESHIRE AND HERTFORDSHIRE ROADS POLICING UNIT

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

Video ‘Never write my boys off’ roared Daniel Farke after Canaries’ breathless 4-3 comeback win against Millwall

Moritz Leitner lashed home a superb long range strike in a 4-3 comeback win against Millwall Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Video Paddy’s Pointers: Five observations from Norwich City’s epic 4-3 Championship win against Millwall

Teemu Pukki of Norwich scores his sides 4th goal during the Sky Bet Championship match at Carrow Road, Norwich Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +44 7904 640267 10/11/2018

Video UK Unity and Norwich Against Fascists protests face off in city centre

Two protests at City Hall, Norwich. One anti mass immigration the other pro immigration. Photo: Archant

Revealed: How much each council car park in Norwich made from YOUR tickets

St Andrews Car Park in Norwich, the top money-spinner for Norwich City Council. Photo: Steve Adams

Driver runs away from scene of Gorleston crash

Emergency services closing a road in Norfolk - a sadly familiar scene in the county. Picture: James Bass

Show Job Lists
Thunderstorms

Thunderstorms

max temp: 14°C

min temp: 9°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast