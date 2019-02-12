King’s Lynn Festival line-up to be out of this world

The 69th King’s Lynn Festival has looked to the skies for a theme for its music and art-filled fortnight.

The festival runs from July 14 - 27 and coincides with the 50th anniversary of the moon landing on July 20.

Artistic director Ambrose Miller has introduced a science and arts theme that will feature across many of the acts and include lectures by TV scientist Prof Robert Winston and Dr Matthew Boswell.

Chairman of the festival board Alison Croose said: “The King’s Lynn Festival really does offer something for everyone, without compromising the quality.

“It’s a big challenge, but we are determined to maintain the festival’s tradition of excellence”

West Norfolk mayor Nick Daubney said: “The festival is something we can be very proud of. We’re good in our borough at bringing business together with the public authorities and with people who are prepared to give this sort of effort and time.

“We really do make good things happen, it’s a magnificent programme.”

The BBC Concert Orchestra will open the festival with Songs for a Swingin’ Orchestra, with the Endellion Quartet presenting the Ruth Fermoy Memorial Concert.

Scottish folk band Skipinnish are celebrating its 20th anniversary by visiting Lynn for the first time, as is singer-songwriter Joe Stilgoe.

The Festival will mark the 50th anniversary of the moon landing on July 20 with Prof Robert Winston giving a lecture entitled Manipulating Humans.

Dr Matthew Boswell from the Cambridge Institute of Astronomy will be in discussion with composer Tim Watts who will premier his newest works - Creation of the Universe.

Adding variety to the festival this year, renowned pianist John Lenehan will provide musical accompaniment to some of the most famous silent movies, in conjunction with King’s Lynn Community Cinema Club and morning coffee concerts are back by popular demand.

Local artist and political activist Gustav Metzger, who lived in Lynn’s Queen Street in the 1950s is the subject of the festival exhibition.

