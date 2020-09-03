Search

Advanced search

Probe into medical care after death of two-month-old twin

PUBLISHED: 11:23 03 September 2020

The Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn Picture: QEH

The Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn Picture: QEH

The Queen Elizabeth Hospital

Antenatal and hospital care will be scrutinised by a coroner after a two-month-old baby suffered a brain injury at birth.

Louie Muncaster was born at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital (QEH) in King’s Lynn on June 13, 2019, and died on August 26 while he was being cared for on the hospital’s Rudham Ward.

His twin did not suffer any injuries in the birth.

A pre-inquest review hearing took place on September 3 at Norfolk Coroner’s Court at which area coroner Yvonne Blake widened the scope of the inquest to cover antenatal care, after Louie’s mother Lucy Smith raised concerns, how the birth was managed and how he was cared for on Rudham Ward after being discharged from the QEH neonatal unit.

Barrister Samantha Presland, acting for Louie’s parents, said the newborn suffered severe hypoxic injury during the birth but a plan was being prepared to care for him at home.

Ms Blake said an inquest could take two days and start on January 26.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Conservative MP’s husband calls coronavirus a ‘mental illness’ as he joins anti-vaxx march

Norwich North MP Chloe Smith and her husband Sandy McFadzean pictured in 2014. Photo: Bob Hobbs

Riverside mill pub and restaurant closes suddenly

Sculthorpe Mill pub, restaurant and B&B is currently closed. Greene King has it up for rent. Pic: Sculthorpe Mill

Fresh calls to block multi-million pound Ben Burgess site at public meeting

Villagers attend a meeting in Swainsthorpe about a planning application from Ben Burgess. Picture: Ruth Lawes

Drive-in fireworks event announced for Norfolk

A drive-in firework display has been announced for Norfolk for Bonfire Night Picture: Supplied

Teen carrying phone and cash for dealer collared while waiting for train

Norwich Railway Station, where Robbie Ryan was arrested with a phone and £1,880 for a drug dealer Picture: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Man in hospital after Broads bridge scrapes off scalp

Hemsby lifeboat travelled to the Broads to administer first aid to a man whose scalp had been badly scraped by Ludham Bridge. Photo: Daniel Hurd

Jeremy Corbyn dines in seaside restaurant on Norfolk holiday

Jeremy Corbyn dined at the Coast Pizza and Gyro restaurant in Gorleston, with owner Kiki Kikis on the far right. Picture: Coast Pizza

New car park opens at ‘one of north Norfolk’s loveliest beaches’

A new car park has opened up at Bacton in north Norfolk. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Coronavirus ‘R’ rate rises closer to 1 in east of England

The coronavirus R rate has risen closer to 1 in the east of England. Picture: Archant

‘One of farming’s kindest gentlemen’ - tributes paid to farmer who died in A149 crash

Greg Anderson. Picture: supplied by Michael Anderson/photographed by Pete Huggins

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Norwich fish and chip shop named as one of UK’s best

Chish and Fips, Angel Road, Norwich Photo: Indy Singh

Riverside mill pub and restaurant closes suddenly

Sculthorpe Mill pub, restaurant and B&B is currently closed. Greene King has it up for rent. Pic: Sculthorpe Mill

Opening date announced for new Starbucks drive-thru

Starbucks has announced when its opening a new drive-thru in Norwich. Pic: Archant

Conservative MP’s husband calls coronavirus a ‘mental illness’ as he joins anti-vaxx march

Norwich North MP Chloe Smith and her husband Sandy McFadzean pictured in 2014. Photo: Bob Hobbs

Food delivery van overturns after crash in residential street

Overturned delivery lorry in Elizabeth Fry Road in Norwich. Picture: Anna Glowa