Probe into medical care after death of two-month-old twin

The Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn Picture: QEH The Queen Elizabeth Hospital

Antenatal and hospital care will be scrutinised by a coroner after a two-month-old baby suffered a brain injury at birth.

Louie Muncaster was born at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital (QEH) in King’s Lynn on June 13, 2019, and died on August 26 while he was being cared for on the hospital’s Rudham Ward.

His twin did not suffer any injuries in the birth.

A pre-inquest review hearing took place on September 3 at Norfolk Coroner’s Court at which area coroner Yvonne Blake widened the scope of the inquest to cover antenatal care, after Louie’s mother Lucy Smith raised concerns, how the birth was managed and how he was cared for on Rudham Ward after being discharged from the QEH neonatal unit.

Barrister Samantha Presland, acting for Louie’s parents, said the newborn suffered severe hypoxic injury during the birth but a plan was being prepared to care for him at home.

Ms Blake said an inquest could take two days and start on January 26.