Is it the best place in the UK? King’s Lynn up against Liverpool in online contest final
PUBLISHED: 11:04 23 October 2020 | UPDATED: 11:23 23 October 2020
A Norfolk town has made the final of an online competition to find the UK’s top town or city.
King’s Lynn is up against Liverpool in a social media poll looking to crown the UK’s top place.
The World Cup of UK Towns & Cities began on Twitter five months ago to boost spirits in lockdown.
Around 500 of the country’s largest places have been narrowed down to the final two - King’s Lynn and Liverpool. Voting for the final poll opened just after 9am today and will be open for 72 hours.
James Bagge, Love West Norfolk ambassador, said: “King’s Lynn thoroughly deserves to be in the final with Liverpool.
“It’s absolutely wonderful that a large number of people are in support of King’s Lynn.
“It has huge heritage, two wonderful chapels, old parts near the dock and a wonderful Tuesday Market Place and Georgian houses.”
He added the town should also be recognised for its commercial and sporting achievements.
