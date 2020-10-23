Is it the best place in the UK? King’s Lynn up against Liverpool in online contest final

King's Lynn High Street. Picture: Matthew Usher Archant © 2009

A Norfolk town has made the final of an online competition to find the UK’s top town or city.

GRAND FINAL



▪️ King's Lynn, Norfolk



▪️ Liverpool, Merseyside



Poll Open for 72 hours.



Vote & Retweet for a larger audience.



Who will be crowned Champion of the 2020 World Cup of Towns & Cities? You decide! — World Cup of UK Towns & Cities (@WorldCupofTowns) October 23, 2020

King’s Lynn is up against Liverpool in a social media poll looking to crown the UK’s top place.

The World Cup of UK Towns & Cities began on Twitter five months ago to boost spirits in lockdown.

Around 500 of the country’s largest places have been narrowed down to the final two - King’s Lynn and Liverpool. Voting for the final poll opened just after 9am today and will be open for 72 hours.

Vancouver Quarter, King's Lynn. Picture: Ian Burt Vancouver Quarter, King's Lynn. Picture: Ian Burt

James Bagge, Love West Norfolk ambassador, said: “King’s Lynn thoroughly deserves to be in the final with Liverpool.

“It’s absolutely wonderful that a large number of people are in support of King’s Lynn.

“It has huge heritage, two wonderful chapels, old parts near the dock and a wonderful Tuesday Market Place and Georgian houses.”

He added the town should also be recognised for its commercial and sporting achievements.