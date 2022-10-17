News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

Fears for Royal Stud at Sandringham as Queen's horses go up for sale

Author Picture Icon

Chris Bishop

Published: 12:18 PM October 17, 2022
Updated: 1:40 PM October 17, 2022
The Queen patting Estimate after she won the Gold Cup ridden by jockey Ryan Moore (left) during Ladi

The Queen patting Estimate after she won the Gold Cup ridden by jockey Ryan Moore (left) during Ladies' Day at Royal Ascot, Picture: Steve Parsons/PA Wire - Credit: PA

They were one of her greatest pleasures, from the age of four when she was given her first pony to her twilight years when she was still fielding winners.

Now some the Queen's best horses are being put up for sale, amid fears the King could be winding down his late mother's Norfolk racing operations.

Thoroughbreds under the hammer include the two-year-old Love Affairs, the Queen's last winner, who came home first in a fillies' handicap at Goodwood on September 6, two days before Elizabeth II died at the age of 96.

King Charles III arrives at Buckingham Palace, London, ahead of meeting Commonwealth General Secetar

King Charles III arrives at Buckingham Palace, London, ahead of meeting Commonwealth General Secetary Patricia Scotland, following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday. Picture date: Sunday September 11, 2022. - Credit: PA

Also included in Tattersalls' autumn sale, held from October 24 - 27 at Newmarket, is three times winning four-year-old Just Fine, which last won at Leicester on October 4.

A further 10 of the horses the King inherited are in the catalogue, meaning almost a third of the late monarch's 37 horses currently racing are for sale.

Although he has occasionally ridden to hounds, Charles III does not share his mother's fondness for the turf.

The Royal Stud at Sandringham, where the Queen bred her racehorses

The Royal Stud at Sandringham, where the Queen bred her racehorses - Credit: Chris Bishop

Over the weekend, a source described as being close to the Royal Stud at Sandringham said its operations were being wound down and it could become a museum within three years.

The Queen enjoyed a life-long passion for horses

The Queen enjoyed a life-long passion for horses - Credit: PA

Most Read

  1. 1 Riverside pub named one of the best places in the UK for Sunday lunch
  2. 2 Six months on, what's life like at the region's first electric garage?
  3. 3 Heartbroken parents to urge police to re-examine son’s death
  1. 4 Roasts at three Norfolk restaurants named among best in country
  2. 5 Four arrested after milk poured on floor of M&S
  3. 6 Martin Lewis issues financial warning to unmarried couples living together
  4. 7 First act announced for Forest Live gigs in summer 2023
  5. 8 'Inappropriate location': Nature charity slams McDonalds plans
  6. 9 Firefighters tackle house blaze in Norfolk town
  7. 10 OPINION: Proposed Railway Village should be slid into the sidings

Buckingham Palace said it could not comment on either the sale or future plans for the stud. 

Sandringham Stud has been at the centre of the Royal Family's racing interests since it was established by Edward, the then Prince of Wales and later Edward VII, in 1886.

File photo dated 19/04/72 of Queen Elizabeth II, with her sons Prince Andrew (left) and Prince Edwar

File photo dated 19/04/72 of Queen Elizabeth II, with her sons Prince Andrew (left) and Prince Edward waiting for Princess Anne's arrival in the Cross-Country event of the Windsor Horse Trials, as one of the most-loved and long-lived road vehicles, and a favourite with the Queen, will cease production when the last Land Rover Defender will be produced by Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) at Solihull in the West Midlands on Friday. - Credit: PA WIRE

The Queen took over the mantle after her father, King George VI passed away in 1952. 

As well as racing horses, over a 70-year career in which she would win all of the classics apart from the Derby, Elizabeth II took a keen interest in bloodstock and was patron of the Thoroughbred Breeders’ Association.

The Queen riding at Sandringham

The Queen riding at Sandringham - Credit: Archant

Her horses were foaled at the Sandringham Stud, a mile or so down the lanes from Sandringham House.

The carr stone stables with their immaculate paddocks were usually one of her first ports of call whenever she visited Norfolk, while until her later years she would sometimes be seen riding around the lanes wearing her trademark headscarf instead of a riding hat.

King's Lynn News

Don't Miss

Ellison Close

Person dies and another in hospital after medical incident

James Weeds

Author Picture Icon
Center Parcs

Police end investigation into Center Parcs water slide incident

Simon Parkin

Author Picture Icon
The Mysterines had a playful dig at a Waveney town during a Twitter spat last night

Arctic Monkeys support act in Twitter spat over 'boring' East Anglian town

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
Great Yarmouth's Golden Mile. Seaside towns need to find creative ways to challenge deprivation acco

Former footballer reveals he lived above 'Boobs' pub on coast with A-lister

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon