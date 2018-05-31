Bright window shop display in honour of key workers
PUBLISHED: 16:46 27 April 2020 | UPDATED: 16:46 27 April 2020
A Norfolk estate agency has put together a window display as a show of appreciation for the NHS and essential workers amid the coronavirus pandemic.
King & Partners in Downham Market decided to brighten up their shop window as a show of support for key workers after launching a picture competition asking the community to design posters around the theme.
Staff at the shop hope the display will “lift people’s spirits” when passing by.
Richard Carter, one of the partners, said: “We wanted to do something positive and uplifting for the community, as well as give the children a chance to have their artwork lit up in the town centre.
“These are really difficult times for a lot of the community and we wanted to support them as best as we could.”
The competition closes on Thursday, April 30 and the winner will receive a £25 Amazon voucher.
The agency will also donate £200 to the Covid-19 Downham Market Mutual aid group.
