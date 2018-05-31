Search

Advanced search

Bright window shop display in honour of key workers

PUBLISHED: 16:46 27 April 2020 | UPDATED: 16:46 27 April 2020

King & Partners in Downham Market launched a picture competition and put up a window display to show their support for key workers. Picture: King & Partners

King & Partners in Downham Market launched a picture competition and put up a window display to show their support for key workers. Picture: King & Partners

Archant

A Norfolk estate agency has put together a window display as a show of appreciation for the NHS and essential workers amid the coronavirus pandemic.

King & Partners in Downham Market launched a picture competition and put up a window display to show their support for key workers. Picture: King & PartnersKing & Partners in Downham Market launched a picture competition and put up a window display to show their support for key workers. Picture: King & Partners

King & Partners in Downham Market decided to brighten up their shop window as a show of support for key workers after launching a picture competition asking the community to design posters around the theme.

Staff at the shop hope the display will “lift people’s spirits” when passing by.

Richard Carter, one of the partners, said: “We wanted to do something positive and uplifting for the community, as well as give the children a chance to have their artwork lit up in the town centre.

“These are really difficult times for a lot of the community and we wanted to support them as best as we could.”

Staff at King & Partners. Picture: King & PartnersStaff at King & Partners. Picture: King & Partners

MORE: Birds return to reserve to breed

The competition closes on Thursday, April 30 and the winner will receive a £25 Amazon voucher.

You may also want to watch:

The agency will also donate £200 to the Covid-19 Downham Market Mutual aid group.

King & Partners in Downham Market launched a picture competition and put up a window display to show their support for key workers. Picture: King & PartnersKing & Partners in Downham Market launched a picture competition and put up a window display to show their support for key workers. Picture: King & Partners

Subscribe to our daily coronavirus newsletter

To keep up with coronavirus updates, please join our Facebook page here

More on the EDP’s Here to Help campaign

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Man, 69, accused of flashing at shoppers at Tesco store

Tesco store at Sprowston Photo: Bill Smith Copy: For: EN Archant © 2007 (01603) 772434

Garage owner ‘in limbo’ over new homes bid wants business to carry on

P&H Motorcycles is facing having to move after more than 35 years. Pic: P&H Motorcycles.

Special tribute planned for well-loved Norfolk lorry driver

David Wheeler with his wife Jean. Picture: Andrew Brasier

Martin Lewis of MoneySavingExpert: 12 furloughing need-to-knows for employees and firms

Martin Lewis (inset) gives his 12 furloughing need-to-knows. Picture: Gettyy/Money Saving Expert

Tributes paid to 31-year-old with ‘big heart’ who died of coronavirus

Laura Turner-Hewitt has died after a battle with coronavirus. Picture: Turner-Hewitt family

Most Read

Man, 69, accused of flashing at shoppers at Tesco store

Tesco store at Sprowston Photo: Bill Smith Copy: For: EN Archant © 2007 (01603) 772434

Garage owner ‘in limbo’ over new homes bid wants business to carry on

P&H Motorcycles is facing having to move after more than 35 years. Pic: P&H Motorcycles.

Special tribute planned for well-loved Norfolk lorry driver

David Wheeler with his wife Jean. Picture: Andrew Brasier

Martin Lewis of MoneySavingExpert: 12 furloughing need-to-knows for employees and firms

Martin Lewis (inset) gives his 12 furloughing need-to-knows. Picture: Gettyy/Money Saving Expert

Tributes paid to 31-year-old with ‘big heart’ who died of coronavirus

Laura Turner-Hewitt has died after a battle with coronavirus. Picture: Turner-Hewitt family

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Man, 69, accused of flashing at shoppers at Tesco store

Tesco store at Sprowston Photo: Bill Smith Copy: For: EN Archant © 2007 (01603) 772434

Tributes paid to 31-year-old with ‘big heart’ who died of coronavirus

Laura Turner-Hewitt has died after a battle with coronavirus. Picture: Turner-Hewitt family

Five more deaths brings Norfolk total to 242

The James Paget University Hospital in Gorleston. Picture: Denise Bradley

Advice to shops on how to safely reopen after lockdown

Norwich in the lockdown. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Man hospitalised with head injury after assault at train station

Lowestoft Train Station. Picture: NICK BUTCHER
Drive 24