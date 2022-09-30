Royal Mint reveals when coins with King Charles portrait will be available

The official coin effigy of King Charles III on a 50 pence and £5 Crown commemorating the life and legacy of Queen Elizabeth II - Credit: PA

The first coins featuring King Charles have been unveiled by the Royal Mint.

The new 50p coins with the King’s image will enter circulation in December to meet demand.

His effigy has been created by sculptor Martin Jennings and was personally approved by the King.

In keeping with tradition, the King’s portrait faces to the left, the opposite direction to Queen Elizabeth II.

The Latin inscription surrounding the effigy reads: “CHARLES III • D • G • REX • F • D • 5 POUNDS • 2022” which translates to: “King Charles III, by the Grace of God, Defender of the Faith”.

The Royal Mint will also release a memorial coin range on October 3 to commemorate the life and legacy of Queen Elizabeth II.

A commemorative £5 coin will feature two new portraits of Queen Elizabeth II.

It will form part of a wider memorial coin collection, with the 50p featuring a design that originally appeared on the 1953 Coronation Crown.

It was struck to commemorate the Queen's coronation and includes the four quarters of the Royal Arms depicted within a shield.

In between each shield is an emblem of the home nations; a rose, a thistle, a shamrock and a leek.

All UK coins bearing the effigy of Queen Elizabeth II will remain legal tender and in active circulation.

The official coin effigy of King Charles III on a 50p commemorating the life and legacy of Queen Elizabeth II. - Credit: PA

Historically it has been commonplace for coins featuring the effigies of different monarchs to co-circulate, helping to minimise the environmental impact and cost.

There are around 27 billion coins currently circulating in the UK bearing the effigy of Queen Elizabeth II.

Dr Kevin Clancy, director of the Royal Mint Museum, said: “Her Late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II has graced more coins than any other British monarch in a reign that lasted for 70 years.

“As we move from the Elizabethan to the Carolean era it represents the biggest change to Britain’s coinage in decades, and the first time that many people will have seen a different effigy."

These will be replaced over time as they become damaged or worn and to meet demand for additional coins.