'It's no different if he had taken a knife and stabbed it through her heart' - mother describes disgust after daughter's killer jailed

PUBLISHED: 16:30 30 September 2019 | UPDATED: 16:30 30 September 2019

Kimberley Hudson, left, with mother Amanda Nichols. Picture: Amanda Nichols

The mother of a woman killed by a driver who had been showing off in his car has described how she is disgusted by his sentence.

Kimberley Hudson was killed in a car crash in Yorkshire in January last year. Picture: Amanda NicholsKimberley Hudson was killed in a car crash in Yorkshire in January last year. Picture: Amanda Nichols

Kimberley Hudson, 22, died on January 13 last year when she was the passenger of Jamie Damerell's Subaru Impreza during a "hooning" session. He lost control at a bend on the A65 near Settle, Yorkshire, and hit a fence.

Damerell, 29, was jailed on September 10 for three years and four months at Bradford Crown Court after pleading guilty to death by dangerous driving.

But the former Attleborough High School pupil's mother, Amanda Nichols, said it is not enough.

The 42-year-old said: "Three years and four months I am disgusted by. At the end of the day he has killed somebody, it's no different if he had taken a knife and stabbed it through her heart.

Kimberley Hudson (back) in the car with her sister Bonnie (front). Picture Bonnie Hudson. Kimberley Hudson (back) in the car with her sister Bonnie (front). Picture Bonnie Hudson.

"I found the first year easier as I kept expecting her to come through the door but this second year it's hit me that she is not going to come through that door."

When the mother-of-two, from Mile Cross, found out her daughter had been in an accident she started the four hour drive to Yorkshire but returned home when the police arrived at her door.

She added: "It was a shock that night, she hadn't even told me she was going to get in that car.

"I didn't know until I got a phone call from a friend who was screaming that Kimberly had been in an accident.

"I asked to speak to a policeman who kept saying 'stay at home' but it wasn't registering in my head. All I could think was that my baby was hurt, she needs her mum."

When she returned home a police car was waiting outside.

"I just remember standing in the middle of the street screaming and the police picking me up and taking me inside," she added.

Miss Hudson had been a carer and dreamt of travelling the world.

Ms Nichols added: "She was such a bright, bubbly, friendly person who loved everyone and everything - she just had so much to give in life.

"She worked in the care industry and wanted to learn about Alzheimer's and dementia so she could help her patients.

She had passed the first part of her HGV licence and I was so proud of her, she just wanted to travel the world driving."

Ms Nichols has pleaded with drivers to leave fast driving to a controlled environment such as a racetrack and to not do it on public roads.

