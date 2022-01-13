Sex and the City star Kim Cattrall enjoys trip to Norfolk coast
- Credit: Yui Mok/PA Archive/PA Images
Sex and the City star Kim Cattrall swapped New York for Norfolk as she enjoyed a trip to the coast.
The actress, best known for playing Samantha Jones in the hit series and films, posted a picture on her Instagram profile on Wednesday (January 12) in Blakeney.
Cattrall, who was born in Liverpool and grew up in Canada, was seen looking out towards the quay in the black and white filtered boomerang, which is a video that flicks backwards and forwards.
She is no stranger to the Norfolk coast as she has family living in the county.
In March 2018 she posted a picture on Instagram of her going for a walk in Overstrand with her cousins.
Last week, she also posted a snap from a cab in London as she enjoyed a tour of the capital.
In 2019, Cattrall said she would not return to the role of Samantha again and does not appear in the recent reboot And Just Like That.
Most Read
- 1 Land Rover towing 20ft container pulled over for doing 30mph on A47
- 2 Fire breaks out at King's Lynn shellfish factory
- 3 Pub and hotel getting hot tub cabins, street food park and crazy golf
- 4 Two Land Rovers overturn on A148
- 5 Two Norfolk businesses to feature on BBC One programme
- 6 Man dies after suffering medical episode in Iceland store
- 7 Flat on north Norfolk's 'Champagne coast' sells for £1 million
- 8 Roofer kept ripping off customers AFTER pleading guilty to fraud
- 9 'No need for it' - Concerns raised over proposed Costa Coffee
- 10 'Increasing concern' in search for missing north Norfolk woman