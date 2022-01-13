Sex and the City star Kim Cattrall enjoys trip to Norfolk coast

Kim Cattrall visited Blakeney in Norfolk and posted a picture on her Instagram page. - Credit: Yui Mok/PA Archive/PA Images

Sex and the City star Kim Cattrall swapped New York for Norfolk as she enjoyed a trip to the coast.

The actress, best known for playing Samantha Jones in the hit series and films, posted a picture on her Instagram profile on Wednesday (January 12) in Blakeney.

Cattrall, who was born in Liverpool and grew up in Canada, was seen looking out towards the quay in the black and white filtered boomerang, which is a video that flicks backwards and forwards.

She is no stranger to the Norfolk coast as she has family living in the county.

In March 2018 she posted a picture on Instagram of her going for a walk in Overstrand with her cousins.

Last week, she also posted a snap from a cab in London as she enjoyed a tour of the capital.

In 2019, Cattrall said she would not return to the role of Samantha again and does not appear in the recent reboot And Just Like That.