Family of construction worker found dead at site say ‘people are really struggling’

A 20-year-old man suffering mental health problems revealed the depths of his despair before his death.

Heartbroken mother Jo Hubbard, from Terrington, has published a message on social media which her son Kieran wrote to his father Karl shortly before he died.

She said she hoped doing so might encourage other families to talk about the issues and seek support. We have published the message with the family’s consent.

Construction worker Kieran, who grew up in Heacham, was found dead on the building site where he was working in Manchester on Friday, February 8.

Police said there were no suspicious circumstances are a file was being prepared for the coroner. Kieran, who was living in Manchester, leaves a three month son Jacob by his former partner.

Mrs Hubbard, 42, said: “We didn’t realise how much our son was struggling until he sent a text message to his dad explaining how he actually felt. Throughout his childhood for those that knew us as a family then, would have known the years we spent speaking to numerous child and adolescent mental health team members, passed from pillar to post and put on six week courses to find it didn’t work and back on waiting lists for another consultant to assess. No wonder he got fed up because nobody really listened to him, they all just assumed they knew better.”

Mr Hubbard, 44, a director of PCE Ltd, the construction company his son worked for, said: “We just want to get the message out there that people are struggling. They need proper help but they struggle to find it because the funding’s not there for it.

“Kieran always used to say if it was cancer he’d have got help for it. You just get pushed from pillar to post. Half the battle is hiding it from people that’s why we need to get the message out there it’s a proper condition that needs help.”

Describing his condition Kieran said he felt “paralysed” and “an overwhelming sense of fear”.

He went on: “It sounds ridiculous to anyone who doesn’t suffer with mental health but I wouldn’t wish it on anyone.

“It completely takes over you mentally and physically. It’s like a complete state of trauma and you can’t speak, feel an urge to cry, too scared to be with anyone but not wanting to be alone, feeling lost about what to do or how to do it.

“Feeling in a daze and simultaneously being unaware but also aware of everything around you.

“You just want to stay in bed and escape but then you fear what other people are thinking if you don’t act normal, this continues until either you just give up through exhaustion or collapse and fall asleep.”

Kieran’s message was read out at his funeral at Mintlyn. The former Smithdon High School pupil also leaves two younger sisters Anais, 18 and Astrid, 15.