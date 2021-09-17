Teen to mark first ever flight - by jumping out of the plane for charity

Published: 12:50 PM September 17, 2021

Kian Candler, from Thetford, is skydiving to raise awareness about MS, after his dad Simon was diagnosed with the condition. - Credit: Kian Candler

It's not the way most people would want to mark their first experience of flying.

However, when teenager Kian Candler takes to the skies for the first time ever in a few weeks, he will add a new twist by jumping out of the plane shortly after.

For Kian, from Thetford, will be skydiving for the MS Society to raise awareness about the condition, after his dad Simon was diagnosed with secondary progressive MS (SPMS).

The 18-year-old said his dad's determination to keep going and to work everyday despite the challenges, and not let the condition "completely take over his life" inspired him to take the plunge.

The skydive will be the first time Kian Candler, from Thetford, has even been on a plane. - Credit: Kian Candler

He said: "Since being diagnosed with it he has progressively been getting worse and has difficulties doing simple tasks such as walking to the shop.

"He still goes out and works five days a week, in which he has had to cut down his hours to do shorter days as he was struggling too much doing the full days.

"The part that makes me want to do the jump is to raise awareness for it and try get more people to know what MS is and how badly it can affect peoples lives."

It will be Mr Candler's first time on a plane, which has prompted mixed reactions from his friends and family.

He said: "Some people called me an idiot for it being my first time ever getting in a plane and going anywhere near that height, and others have told me it is going to one of the greatest experiences of my life.

"At the moment I don't feel too nervous about doing it and I am looking forward to it more than anything, but I know that on the day I'm going to be extremely nervous."

The teenager, who recently left Thetford Academy Sixth Form, has aspirations to work in the engineering field.

He will be jumping on October 17 as part of MS-UK's 'paint the sky purple' national skydiving day, and hopes to raise £500 for the charity close to his heart.

Mr Candler previously raised £285 last year in a leg waxing fundraiser for the MS Society.

To donate to his cause visit his JustGiving page here.

