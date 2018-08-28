Search

Huge festive season boost for community bookshop

PUBLISHED: 16:04 07 January 2019 | UPDATED: 16:04 07 January 2019

Kett's Books in Wymondham saw a huge increase in sales over the Christmas period. Pictured is volunteer Emma Royse and manager Tracy Kenny Picture: Tracy Kenny

Tracy Kenny

A community bookshop which was saved from closure saw a huge increase in the number of sales over the festive period.

Kett’s Books in Wymondham saw a 30pc increase in sales during the Christmas season compared to the year before.

The bookshop in Wharton’s Court is run by a team of volunteers and has gone from strength to strength since being saved from closure in 2013.

Manager Tracy Kenny said: “We did a catalogue of our own favourite books and distributed them to 7,000 homes. We had a high number of customers saying they wanted to support us.”

Some of the best sellers at the shop included Tombland by CJ Sansom, Train to Impossible Places by PG Bell and Michelle Obama’s biography.

Ms Kenny said: “Things like books, toys and jewellery are low investment but quality gifts. They are quite ethical gifts and shopping locally is the right thing to do.”

