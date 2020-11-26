Tea room to close for a week after coronavirus case confirmed

Published: 12:35 PM November 26, 2020

The Orangery Tea Room at Ketteringham Hall, near Wymondham, has confirmed a positive case of coronavirus and will close to December 4. - Credit: Picture: The Orangery Tea Room

A popular tea room will be closed for a week after a member of staff tested positive for coronavirus.

The Orangery Team Room, in Church Road, Ketteringham, near Wymondham, said the staff member was at work on Sunday, November 22 and has since tested positive for the virus.

Due to staff shortages, the business will be closed until Friday, December 4.

Sarah Softley, co-owner, said; "It is with great sadness that we have had to close our doors for a short time. We have strived throughout the summer, and will continue, to provide a safe environment for our customers and staff and have been praised on many occasions on how safe people feel."

She thanked customers for their fantastic support and to staff for working tirelessly throughout the pandemic.

Mrs Softley said the affected member of staff was wearing a mask all day but wanted to make customers aware in case they were exposed.

Staff members who have not come into contact will carry out a deep-clean of the entire tea room.



