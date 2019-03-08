Search

Burst main leaves homes without water

PUBLISHED: 08:18 12 August 2019 | UPDATED: 08:18 12 August 2019

Residents in an area of Norwich have woken up with low or no water due to a burst pipe interrupting the supply. Photo: Anglian Water

Residents in an area of Norwich have woken up with low or no water due to a burst pipe interrupting the supply. Photo: Anglian Water

Archant

Residents in an area of Norwich have woken up with low or no water due to a burst pipe interrupting the supply.

Supplier Anglian Water reported people living in Ketteringham, Mulbarton, Wramplingham and surrounding areas are facing low water pressure or no water at all following a burst water main.

The issue is expected to be resolved by midday (Monday, August 12).

An update published just after 6am states: "We're really sorry but some customers in Wramplingham, Ketteringham, Mulbarton and surrounding areas may have very low water pressure or no water at all.

"We've identified a burst water main in your area that we're working hard to get fixed, so that we can get your supply back to normal as soon as possible.

"This should be by midday today.

"We're really sorry we've inconvenienced you and thanks for your patience."

