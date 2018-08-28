Search

Special service of remembrance to honour village’s First World War casualties

PUBLISHED: 16:24 08 November 2018

The war memorial at Kessingland churchyard. Picture: Nick Butcher

The war memorial at Kessingland churchyard. Picture: Nick Butcher

It started off with a village appeal to trace descendants of First World War casualties.

And this weekend a special service will be held to mark the 100th anniversary of the end of the First World War – with a number of special guests attending. Over the past year Kessingland Parish Council and the Rector of St Edmunds Church, Janet Wyer, have been working together to trace and locate any descendants or anyone related to those whose name appears on the WW1 side of the Village War Memorial.

Parish council chairman Liam Martin said: “We started researching the names on the war memorial and we have traced 41 people who will be coming along as guests on Sunday, to the service of remembrance that starts at 10.45am St Edmund’s Church. We started a year ago and since then people have been coming forward and we have now about 11 families who are descendants of those on the war memorial, who are coming this weekend.”

With 57 names on the war memorial of those who died during the conflict, guests will be coming from Lowestoft, Pakefield, Wrentham, Gorleston, Wissett, Beccles, Oulton Broad, Southwold, Kessingland and even Scotland to attend the service.

